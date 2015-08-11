Aerialist Nik Wallenda listens to question about the plans for his next feat at the Orlando Eye during a press conference in New York April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

MILWAUKEE High-wire performer Nik Wallenda is expected on Tuesday to attempt to make his longest high-wire walk ever above the Milwaukee Mile racetrack during the Wisconsin State Fair.

Wallenda will walk 10 stories above the racetrack near the state fair grounds for 1,560 feet (475 m) on a wire no wider than a U.S. nickel, according to a statement by the fair.

Wallenda, the self-proclaimed King of the High Wire, has several records listed with the Guinness World Records organization. His feats have included high-wire walks above the brink of Niagara Falls, between two Chicago skyscrapers blindfolded and across the Grand Canyon.

Wallenda is part of the seventh generation of the famed Flying Wallenda family of acrobats. His great-grandfather, Karl Wallenda, slipped and fell to his death from a high wire in Puerto Rico in 1978.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien)