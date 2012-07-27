(Removes reference to Bering Sea being part of the Arctic Ocean
in third paragraph)
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 26 A hiker has died
after falling into a river in a remote part of northern
Alaska, but his companion was rescued by helicopter, the U.S.
Coast Guard said on Thursday.
The Coast Guard did not release the identity or nationality
of the victim, who slipped on Wednesday night off a cliff in the
Brooks Range. The companion, Olaf Schooll of Norway, was
rescued, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
The two men had been trying to hike across the northern part
of Alaska, from the Canadian border to the Bering Sea, the
statement said.
The accident occurred at Atigun Gorge, a spot about 240
miles (386 kilometres) southeast of Barrow, it said.
Schooll used a satellite telephone to call for help, the
statement said. A Coast Guard air crew found him, hoisted him
into a helicopter and flew him to Barrow.
Crew members found his dead companion about a mile
downstream in the Atigun River, but terrain and water conditions
prevented the recovery of the man's body at that time, the Coast
Guard said. Searchers were attempting on Thursday to recover the
body.
