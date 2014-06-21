By Bryan Cohen
SEATTLE, June 20 National Park Service rangers
have mounted a search for a prominent Seattle hiking enthusiast
and author after she disppeared on a trail near Mount Rainier
earlier this week, officials said on Friday.
Karen Sykes, 70, was reported missing by a companion late on
Wednesday night when she failed to return from a snow-covered
stretch of the Owyhigh Lakes Trail, where she had been hiking
alone, park spokeswoman Mimi Gorman said.
Sykes is well known as a local authority on outdoor
recreation in the Pacific Northwest for her newspaper articles
and books on hiking in and around Mount Rainier National Park.
She and a companion had set out together on the 8-mile trail
on Wednesday but split up when they reached a portion of the
route that was covered in snow. Sykes continued on by herself
and her companion turned back, the Park Service said.
Ground teams have begun scouring the trail, with roughly 60
people taking part in the search on Friday, including a dog unit
and helicopter crew, officials said. One person was reported
injured in the search.
The search was concentrated in a steep, rugged section of
the trail beteween 4,500 and 6,500 feet (1,372 to 1891 meters)
in elevation, the Park Service said in a statement.
"If you're walking along that trail, you won't necessarily
see the trail because of the snow," Gorman said.
Early summer is a particularly dangerous time for hiking on
snowy terrain, Gorman said, as warmer weather creates "snow
bridges" where the snow pack thaws from below, leaving patches
where hikers can break through as they walk across the surface.
According to park officials, Sykes was equipped with
adequate survival gear to stay overnight on the mountain in case
of an emergency. Gorman said there is no timeline for ending the
search.
According to her website, Sykes has been writing about
hiking on Mount Rainier since 1979, including her book "Hidden
Hikes in Western Washington."
There have been six deaths at Mount Rainier National Park
this year, Gorman said, but none have involved hiking or
climbing.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Simon Cameron-Moore)