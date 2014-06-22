By Karen Brooks
| June 21
June 21 National Park Service rangers have
suspended the search for a missing Seattle hiking enthusiast and
author after finding the body of a woman in the search area
around Mount Rainier, park officials told Reuters on Saturday.
The body had not been identified, pending an investigation
by the local medical examiner's office, said Mount Rainier
National Park spokeswoman Patti Wold. There were no missing
person reports aside from that of 70-year old Karen Sykes in the
park at the time, Wold said.
Sykes, who is considered an authority on outdoor recreation
in the Pacific Northwest for her newspaper articles and books on
hiking in and around the park, has been missing since she
disappeared on a trail near Mount Rainier late Wednesday night,
park officials said.
She and a companion had set out together on the 8-mile
Owyhigh Lakes Trail on Wednesday but split up when they reached
a portion of that was covered in snow.
Sykes continued on by herself and her companion turned back,
the Park Service said. When she did not return to the specified
meeting point, the companion called authorities.
Ground teams had been scouring the trail prior to the
suspension of the search on Saturday afternoon. Roughly 60
people took part over the three-day search, including a dog unit
and helicopter crew, officials said.
The search was concentrated in a steep, rugged section of
the trail between 4,500 and 6,500 feet (1,372 to 1891 meters) in
elevation, the Park Service said in a statement.
"If you're walking along that trail, you won't necessarily
see the trail because of the snow," park spokeswoman Mimi Gorman
said.
Early summer is a particularly dangerous time for hiking on
snowy terrain, Gorman said, as warmer weather creates snow
bridges where the snow pack thaws from below, leaving patches
where hikers can break through as they walk across the surface.
According to park officials, Sykes was equipped with
adequate survival gear to stay overnight on the mountain in case
of an emergency.
According to her website, Sykes has been writing about
hiking on Mount Rainier since 1979, including her book "Hidden
Hikes in Western Washington."
There have been six deaths at Mount Rainier National Park
this year, Gorman said, but none have involved hiking or
climbing.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)