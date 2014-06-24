SEATTLE, June 24 Prominent Seattle hiking
enthusiast and author Karen Sykes, whose body was found near
Mount Rainier after she disappeared during a trail hike, died of
hypothermia, an official in Washington state said on Monday.
The 70-year old, who has written books and newspaper
articles on hiking in and around Mount Rainier National Park,
was reported missing there by a companion hiker late on June 18
after she failed to return from a stretch of the eight-mile
Owyhigh Lakes Trail, park official said.
The pair, who split up when they reached a portion of the
route that was covered in snow, had agreed to meet up later.
Local coroners on Monday identified Sykes and said she died
of hypothermia, though the exact circumstances and the extent of
her injuries were not immediately known, according to an
official with the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office.
National Park Service rangers on Saturday suspended the
search for Sykes after finding the body of a woman, though the
body had not been identified.
A secondary cause of death was given as heart disease, the
Seattle Times newspaper reported, citing the Pierce County
Medical Examiner's office.
