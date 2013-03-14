* Nearly half of those infected had never been tested -
study
* Study shows links between poverty and HIV infection
* Findings show that where one lives matters
By Julie Steenhuysen
March 14 Roughly 2 percent of 8,500 poor
heterosexuals living in U.S. cities with high rates of HIV
infection tested positive for the virus that causes AIDS, and
nearly half of those who were infected said they had never been
tested before the study, health officials said on Thursday.
The findings by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention underscored the links between poverty and HIV
infection in the United States, where up to 44 percent of new
infections are clustered in 12 major cities, including Chicago,
Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles.
"I think the main finding is that place matters," Dr.
Jonathan Mermin said in an interview. Mermin is director of the
CDC's Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention.
Mermin said for many people living in urban areas where HIV
is commonplace, their chance of being exposed to HIV with a new
sexual partner is much higher than it would be if they were
living in another part of the United States.
"Even with equivalent sexual risk behavior, their actual
risk of acquiring HIV is greater," he said.
The study, published in the CDC's Mortality and Morbidity
Weekly Report, involved a sampling of nearly 8,500 heterosexuals
in 21 cities.
Researchers analyzed 2010 data on heterosexuals in
neighborhoods with high concentrations of AIDS patients. They
focused on people with low socioeconomic status, which they
defined as having an income below the federal poverty level or
no more than a high school education. For an individual, the
2013 poverty level is $11.490.
More than 70 percent of participants were African American.
Of those tested, 197, or 2.3 percent, were infected with
HIV, with highest rates of infection occurring among blacks,
those who reported using crack cocaine and those who exchanged
sex for money or drugs.
Education and income also made a difference, with higher
infection rates reported among people who did not have a high
school diploma or those with annual household incomes of less
than $10,000. Infection rates were highest among study
participants in the Northeast and South.
Overall, 25.8 percent of the study participants had never
been tested for HIV. Of those surveyed who were diagnosed with
HIV, 45 percent did not know they had it.
"That is much higher than the 18 percent that we estimate
for the nation as a whole," he said.
Mermin said the findings clearly showed the need for HIV
prevention efforts directed at this population, as well as
efforts that link infected individuals with care.
Prior studies have shown that certain groups of HIV patients
- the poor, minorities, women and drug users - tended to have
worse outcomes and to die earlier. Programs that help address
barriers to care, such as transportation to clinics or providing
housing for homeless individuals, can help people live longer
and reduce HIV transmission.
Currently, the CDC recommends that doctors who treat
patients in high risk communities do regular testing, but often
patients report not being tested. In this survey, about
two-thirds of the people with HIV who did not know they were
infected had seen a healthcare provider in the prior year.
"Certainly, a proportion of those people had HIV at the time
they visited the provider, but the provider did not conduct an
HIV test," Mermin said.
That may change in the next few months when the U.S.
Preventive Services Task Force, an influential panel of doctors
and scientists advising the government, is expected to release
new guidelines calling for routine HIV screening for all
Americans aged 15 to 65.
The panel released draft recommendations in November that
are expected to affect the reimbursement of HIV testing,
removing one of the barriers to the tests.
Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers are required to
cover preventive services that are recommended by the panel.
Nearly 1.2 million people in the United States are infected
with HIV, yet 20 to 25 percent of them do not know it.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Peter Cooney, Toni
Reinhold)