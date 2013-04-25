CHICAGO, April 25 The National Institutes of Health has halted a study testing an experimental HIV vaccine after an independent review board found the vaccine did not prevent HIV infection nor reduce the amount of HIV in the blood.

The trial, which was started in 2009, is the latest in a series of failed trials. The study, called HVTN 505, had enrolled 2,504 volunteers in 19 U.S. cities. It was looking at men who have sex with men and transgender people who have sex with men.

The review board has recommended that no further vaccinations be given. The National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, which sponsored the study, said it would continue to follow study participants to further evaluate the trial data.

So far, there are no vaccines approved to prevent infection with the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)