* Less-costly pork price through 2018
* March pigs-per-litter record high
* Report neutral for hog futures on Friday
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, March 30 The U.S. hog herd in the
December-February quarter grew 4.0 percent versus a year
earlier, according to Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture
report, suggesting ample hog supplies ahead.
The result was slightly above analysts' average forecasts
and was the largest on record for the period. Analysts regarded
the report as neutral because most of the results were close to
forecasts.
They said farmers ramped up production to accommodate four
new packing plants slated to come on line in 2017. A record
number of baby piglets that survived during the quarter further
fueled herd expansion.
The report suggests plentiful hog numbers ahead, which
should help keep a lid on pork prices at the meat case through
2018, said analysts.
"The summer seasonal increase in pork prices is not going to
change. But cheaper pork is still on the horizon for the next
two years," said Allendale Inc chief strategist Rich Nelson.
USDA's report showed the U.S. hog herd as of March 1 at
104.0 percent of the year-ago level or 70.976 million head.
The result topped analysts' average forecasts and was the
most for the quarter since USDA began tabulating the March
quarterly data series in 1988, according to Nelson.
Analysts, on average, expected 70.761 million head, or 103.9
percent of the year-earlier herd.
The U.S. breeding herd was 101.0 percent of the year-ago
level, at 6.068 million head, up from 5.980 million last year.
The average trade forecast was 6.089 million or 101.8
percent of the previous year.
The March 1 supply of market-ready hogs for sale to packers
was 104.0 percent of a year earlier at 64.908 million head, an
increase from 62.144 million last year. Analysts, on average,
looked for a 4.0 percent rise, or 64.648 million.
Record March 1 pigs per litter at 10.43 suggests consistent
industry improvement in saving pigs that are born, said U.S.
Commodities President Don Roose, referring to hog herd growth.
Four new plants planned for this year imply increased capacity,
which means more hogs are needed, he said.
Roose suggests keeping an eye on pork exports that he said
will be needed to absorb the extra hogs entering the pipeline.
Analysts viewed Thursday's report as generally neutral for
Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures, depending
on how much of it had already been factored in to the market.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)