Dec 24 An Iowa animal pharmaceutical company has
shipped about 770,000 doses of a new vaccine that treats a
deadly swine virus first detected in U.S. herds this year and
has spread to 20 states, a company official said in an
interview.
Harrisvaccines, based in Ames, Iowa, developed the vaccine
called "iPED" in August to fight Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea
virus, or PEDv. It is one of the first U.S. companies to develop
a vaccine to fight the disease.
"As soon as we heard of the confirmed cases we started
developing the vaccine," said Joel Harris, Harrisvaccines' head
of sales and marketing. "The vaccine has been used in multiple
states, including Iowa and North Carolina, but it is too early
to know how effective the vaccine is."
Iowa is the top U.S. hog state and North Carolina is second.
The virus - first seen in the United State this spring - is
not harmful to humans but causes diarrhea, vomiting and
dehydration in hogs and can result in death, particularly in
piglets whose weak immune system is less likely able to fight
off the virus.
"The vaccine is predominately being used in herds that are
already affected. They have either already been exposed to the
virus or it is used when bringing in animals where the virus is
already present," Harris said.
The company said it is working with the U.S. Department of
Agriculture to obtain a conditional license to more widely
market and sell the vaccine. The vaccine is currently available
through a veterinarian prescription basis only, Harris said.
The USDA can grant a company a conditional license for
animal vaccines in special circumstances including, emergency
situations or for a limited market distribution, said Lyndsay
Cole, spokesperson for the USDA Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service.
"The hope is to have this conditional USDA approval as soon
as possible and then it would be able to be more widely
distributed. We are looking to get approved by early to mid
2014," Harris said.
Vaccines have been used to fight PEDv in Asia and Europe but
those vaccines are not approved for use in the United States due
to concerns over their effectiveness, animal health officials
said.
According to USDA data, 1,645 U.S. premises have reported
PEDv cases, since the disease was first recognized in April.
Each premise could represent thousands of infected animals.
The National Pork Board has issued strict biosecurity
guidelines to hog producers, live animal transporters, and
manure handlers to inhibit the spread and transmission of the
virus.
"Vaccines are a tool and it won't override general
biosecurity practices. Biosecurity is still key," said David
Schmitt, state veterinarian in Iowa.
