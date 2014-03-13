March 13 Arizona is the latest state to confirm
cases of the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, a highly
contagious pig disease, increasing the tally of U.S. states with
confirmed cases to 27, a group of animal health researchers
said.
Virginia has reported positive samples of the virus in the
environment, but not yet in a hog herd, according to data
released on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
National Animal Health Laboratory Network.
Confirmed cases of PEDv increased by 274 in the week ending
March 8, bringing the total number to 4,458 in 27 states.
While one case can represent an individual animal or an
entire herd at a single site, hog industry analysts estimate
PEDv has killed between 4 million and 5 million U.S. hogs since
it was discovered in May 2013.
PEDv, which does not affect humans and is not a food safety
risk, causes diarrhea, vomiting and severe dehydration in pigs.
While older pigs have a chance of survival, 80 to 100 percent of
piglets that contract it die.
"Anytime we have a disease that cuts numbers, it cuts
Checkoff income," said John Parker, spokesman for the Virginia
Pork Council, referring to The Pork Checkoff which funds
research, including disease research, and programs to promote
the U.S. pork industry. Pork producers invest 40 cents for every
$100 of hogs sold to fund the Checkoff which is governed by the
National Pork Board.
"And it is the worst timing in the world because you need
to promote biosecurity on farms to keep the disease from
spreading," Parker added.
Senators from North Carolina and Michigan, two of the states
with reported cases of PEDv, on Thursday urged the USDA to
approve disaster assistance for small pork producers affected by
a deadly virus that has killed more than four million pigs
across the United States in the past year.
North Carolina is the second biggest hog producer in the
U.S., behind top state Iowa, which is also affected by the
virus.
Pork processors are finding it more difficult to purchase
hogs for slaughter due to the virus which was first reported in
May last year and is starting to affect the pork supply and
could eventually boost pork prices for consumers, industry
sources said.