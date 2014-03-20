March 20 Confirmed cases of Porcine Epidemic
Diarrhea Virus increased by 296 in the week ended March 15,
bringing the total number to 4,757, according to data released
on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National
Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN).
The U.S. and Canadian hog industries have recently developed
partnerships to research what role, if any, feed or feed
ingredients have had in the transmission of PEDv, the National
Pork Board said earlier this week. The report from USDA's NAHLN
does not include test results from feed samples.
No new states reported cases leaving the affected states at
27, the group of animal researchers said.
While one case can represent an individual animal or an
entire herd at a single site, hog industry analysts estimate
PEDv has killed an estimated 5 million U.S. hogs since it was
discovered in May 2013.
"Unfortunately it has spread rapidly this winter, especially
here in Ohio," said Duane Stateler, Ohio Pork Council president
and hog producer with a 7,200 head operation.
PEDv, which does not affect humans and is not a food safety
risk, causes diarrhea, vomiting and severe dehydration in pigs.
While older pigs have a chance of survival, 80 to 100 percent of
piglets that contract it die.
"The smaller the pig the harder it is for them to recover
and come back," Stateler said.
The U.S. hog industry has grappled with tactics to contain
the spread of the highly contagious pig virus using strict
biosecurity measures as its main line of defense.
The spread of the virus has already crimped market ready hog
supply not only in the U.S. Midwest but also along the East
Coast, forcing some pork packing plants to reduce slaughter
operations.
There is talk in the hog industry of some Midwest pork
packing facilities considering several operations of either
cutting one day a week, trimming daily operating hours, or
eliminating Saturdays and overtime in order to reduce total
operating hours, hog dealers have said.
Last week, Smithfield Foods Inc. suspended hog slaughter on
Friday at its Tar Heel, North Carolina, plant which has a
slaughter capacity of 30,000 to 34,000 head as PEDv has
tightened hog supplies, industry sources said.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)