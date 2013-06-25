June 25 Mexico said on Tuesday it has restricted
live pork imports from the United States, citing an outbreak of
a deadly piglet virus that has spread north of the border.
Mexico's Agriculture Ministry said it would review imports
on a case by case basis, and said it had not detected the virus
in Mexico.
It added that pigs imported from the United States prior to
May 17 would be quarantined and closely observed. It is checking
all lots of pigs imported from the United States during the past
three months.
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus, a swine virus deadly to
young pigs, and never before seen in North America, has spiked
to 199 sites in 13 states in the United States.
Most often fatal to very young pigs, the virus causes
diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. It also sickens older hogs,
though their survival rate tends to be high.
However, the virus does not pose a health risk to humans or
other animals and the meat from infected pigs is safe for people
to eat, according to federal officials in the United States and
livestock economists.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Simon Gardner and
Phil Berlowitz)