(Updates with USDA, US exporter comments; import/export data)
By Adriana Barrera and P.J. Huffstutter
MEXICO CITY/CHICAGO, June 25 Mexico said on
Tuesday it has restricted imports of live hogs from the United
States because of the deadly piglet virus that has spread north
of the border.
Imports of U.S. hogs would be reviewed on a case by case
basis, said Mexico's Agriculture Ministry, which also said the
virus has not been detected in Mexico.
The action does not affect shipments of U.S. pork to
Mexico, it only affects live animals, U.S. officials said on
Tuesday.
"The Agriculture Ministry has taken several measures to
protect the Mexican pork-rearing industry and to prevent this
illness from entering the country," the Ministry said.
It added that pigs that had been imported from the United
States prior to May 17 would be quarantined and closely
observed. It is checking all lots of U.S. pigs imported in the
past three months.
According to USDA data, the United States exported 26,793
live hogs to Mexico in 2012, a 206 percent increase from a year
earlier. This year, U.S. livestock producers exported 3,758 hogs
to Mexico in the first four months, down 34 percent from a year
earlier.
Mexican economy ministry data shows Mexico imported 28,624
pure-breed hogs from the United States in 2012, worth $8.65
million.
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV), a swine virus deadly
to young pigs, and never before seen in North America, has
spiked to 199 sites in 13 states in the United States.
Most often fatal to very young pigs, the virus causes
diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. It also sickens older hogs,
though their survival rate tends to be high.
However, the virus does not pose a health risk to humans or
other animals and the meat from infected pigs is safe for people
to eat, according to federal officials in the United States and
livestock economists.
U.S. livestock exporters learned of the restrictions last
week after Mexico notified the USDA's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service it was changing its regulations over the
import of U.S. swine, said Tony Clayton, president of the
Livestock Exporters Association of the USA.
Now, U.S. hog producers will need a permit issued by Mexico
in order to export live swine into the country, as there are no
longer any regulatory guidelines for them to follow. However, no
U.S. exporter has yet been denied a permit, Clayton said.
"Any time we lose a market, we are concerned," he said.
VIRUS SPREADING IN U.S.
The pig virus is spreading rapidly across the United States
and is proving harder to control than previously believed.
Swine veterinarians, investigators with the U.S. Agriculture
Department and others are trying to determine how the virus is
spreading from farm to farm and state to state. Currently the
focus is on the nation's livestock transportation system.
PEDV is spread most commonly by pigs ingesting contaminated
feces. Investigators are studying physical transmission, such as
truck trailers marred with contaminated feces, or a person
wearing dirty boots or with dirty nails.
While the virus has not tended to kill older pigs, mortality
among very young pigs infected in U.S. farms is commonly 50
percent, and can be as high at 100 percent, say veterinarians
and scientists who are studying the outbreak.
The strain of the PEDV virus that is making its way across
the nation's hog farms and slaughterhouses is 99.4 percent
similar in genetic structure to the PEDV that hit China's herds
last year, according to the U.S. researchers.
After PEDV was first diagnosed in China in 2010, it overran
southern China and killed more than 1 million piglets, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging
Infectious Diseases Journal.
No direct connection has been found between the U.S.
outbreak and previously identified outbreaks in Asia and Europe,
say scientists and researchers.
The value of total U.S. exports of live swine, which are
typically exported for breeding and improved genetics, was about
$32.3 million in 2012, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service.
China has been the biggest importer of such live breeding
swine, buying around $17.1 million worth, followed by Mexico and
Russia.
The demand for such live animals, whether young hogs or baby
chicks, is part of a bid by emerging markets to snap up millions
of live animals raised by U.S. farmers as breeding stock - and
capitalize on decades of cutting edge agricultural research in
America.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera in Mexico City and P.J.
Huffstutter in Chicago; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by
Diane Craft and Bob Burgdorfer)