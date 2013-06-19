By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, June 18 A swine virus deadly to young
pigs, one never before seen in North America, is spreading
rapidly across the United States and proving harder to control
than previously believed.
The virus now has spread to 13 states - with more than 100
positive cases to date - since it was first diagnosed in the
United States last month, said Montserrat Torremorell, the Allen
D. Leman Chair in Swine Health and Productivity at the
University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine.
While the virus has not tended to kill older pigs, mortality
among very young pigs infected in U.S. farms is commonly 50
percent, and can be as high at 100 percent, say veterinarians
and scientists who are studying the outbreak.
The strain of the virus, known as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea
Virus, that is making its way across the nation's hog farms and
slaughterhouses is 99.4 percent similar in genetic structure to
the PEDV that hit China's herds last year, the researchers say.
After it was first diagnosed in China in 2010, PEDV overran
southern China and killed more than 1 million piglets, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging
Infectious Diseases Journal.
The virus does not pose any health risk to humans or other
animals. The meat from PEDV-infected pigs is safe for people to
eat, according to federal officials and livestock economists.
No direct connection has been found between the U.S.
outbreak and previously identified outbreaks in Asia and Europe,
say scientists and researchers.
INDUSTRY FEARS
The U.S. pork industry had hoped the virus' spread would
slow - or at least plateau - as summer approached and the
weather grew warm. But Tom Burkgren, executive director of the
American Association of Swine Veterinarians, said PEDV has
proven far more tolerant of heat than a more common malady,
transmissible gastroenteritis.
PEDV was diagnosed earlier this month for the first time in
Arkansas, Kansas and Pennsylvania. Previously, the virus had
been found in barns in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
It has been found in baby pigs, adult sows and in other hogs
being fattened for slaughter in the United States, say
researchers and veterinarians who are investigating the
outbreak. No known cases have been reported in Canada or Mexico.
When and how PEDV arrived in the United States remains a
mystery. The total number of pig deaths from the outbreak is not
known, and the uncertainty is fueling fears among traders, meat
processors and farmers about the potential impact on pork
supplies later in the year.
The outbreak comes as U.S. hog and wholesale pork prices in
the large hog-raising states of Iowa and Minnesota have surged
to nearly two-year highs. Supermarkets are racing to fill meat
cases for the summer grilling season even as supplies tighten,
analysts said. Hogs supplies were already tight after last
summer's historic drought drove up feed-grain costs, which
prompted a higher-than-normal slaughter rate last summer.
The first U.S. case of PEDV was reported on May 17. But
researchers at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in
Ames, Iowa, and other diagnostic labs have since discovered that
PEDV arrived as early as April 16, according to the American
Association of Swine Veterinarians. The labs have begun testing
older samples taken from seemingly unrelated cases in an effort
to track the virus' first appearance in the U.S.
Investigators with the U.S. Agriculture Department and
others are hunting for clues to the widening outbreak and
focusing on the nation's livestock transportation system.
PEDV is spread most commonly by pigs ingesting contaminated
feces. Investigators are focused on physical transmission,
perhaps equipment marred with feces, or a person wearing dirty
boots or with dirty nails.
"It could happen at the slaughterhouse, where you have a
trailer unloading a truck of pigs that was positive," said
Torremorell, who noted that diagnostic researchers at the
University of Minnesota and elsewhere have tested hundreds of
samples in recent weeks.
"If the person doesn't clean the trailer correctly, and then
goes to load up another load of pigs that were negative for
PEDV, that person could end up delivering a truck of
pigs to an uninfected farm," she said.