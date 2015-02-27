WASHINGTON Feb 27 Shopping mall operators need
to increase security through more staff, cameras and other
techniques in light of threats made against the Mall of America
in Minnesota and other shopping centers by Somali-based Islamist
militants this week, outgoing U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder
said.
"I certainly think we have to step up our sensitivities to
what goes on in these commercial enterprises," Holder said in an
interview with CNN that aired on Friday. "And, I think it would
be the responsible thing for operators of these malls to
increase their capabilities when it comes to keeping people safe
who are just going about their everyday lives."
In a separate interview with Politico, also published on
Friday, Holder said he would push in his final weeks in office
to lower the standard of proof for civil-rights offenses.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)