(Adds details about civil-rights charges)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Shopping mall operators need
to increase security through more staff, cameras and other
techniques in light of threats made against the Mall of America
in Minnesota and other shopping centers by Somali-based Islamist
militants this week, outgoing U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder
said.
"I certainly think we have to step up our sensitivities to
what goes on in these commercial enterprises," Holder said in an
interview with CNN that aired on Friday. "It would be the
responsible thing for operators of these malls to increase their
capabilities when it comes to keeping people safe who are just
going about their everyday lives."
In a separate interview with Politico, also published on
Friday, Holder said he would push in his final weeks in office
to lower the standard of proof for civil-rights offenses that
would make it easier for the federal government to bring charges
in future cases.
The Justice Department recently closed its investigation
into the shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager,
without filing charges against gunman George Zimmerman because
of "insufficient evidence."
"I think that if we adjust those standards, we can make the
federal government a better backstop - make us more a part of
the process in an appropriate way to reassure the American
people that decisions are made by people who are really
disinterested," he told Politico.
The Senate is expected to confirm Loretta Lynch, his
successor, next month.
