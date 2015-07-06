Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, July 6 Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will return as a partner at the law firm he had left to become the nation's top law enforcement official, his new employer said in a statement.
Holder, who led the Justice Department from 2009 to 2015 and was one of President Barack Obama's longest-serving cabinet members, will return to Covington & Burling, where he was previously a partner from 2001 to 2009, the law firm said.
At Covington & Burling's Washington DC office, Holder will focus on complex cases "including matters that are international in scope and raise significant regulatory enforcement issues," the law firm said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)
LONDON, May 9 International estate agency Savills said it anticipated housing sales in Britain will be hit by a June 8 general election, but that its overall performance this year will be in line with expectations.