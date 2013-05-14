WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said on Tuesday that the national security information
leak that prompted the Department of Justice to seize Associated
Press phone records was among the most serious breaches he has
ever seen.
Holder told a news conference he was certain that
investigators had followed appropriate Department of Justice
rules and regulations in their probe, which has raised concerns
about the freedom of the press.
He also stressed that he had recused himself from the matter
out of an "abundance of caution."
(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)