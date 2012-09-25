Sept 25 Sales at U.S. shopping centers should
rise 2.5 percent to $463 billion this holiday season, a slower
pace of growth than was seen during the 2011 period as
uncertainty lingers, the International Council of Shopping
Centers said on Tuesday.
This year, a mix of factors including the upcoming
presidential election, rising gasoline prices and the looming
fiscal cliff could affect the results, the trade association
said.
"Despite the cautiousness displayed in our forecast for the
2012 holiday season due to the uncertainty about the automatic
spending cuts, Congress has a real opportunity to resolve the
issue quickly and amicably to assuage consumer fears, which, in
turn, could propel this season's performance far above ICSC's
current expectations," Michael Niemira, the ICSC's chief
economist, said in a statement.
In 2011, shopping center sales rose 4.1 percent to $452
billion in November and December, according to ICSC.
Chain store sales should rise 3 percent to $112.6 billion
this holiday season, after rising 3.3 percent to $109.3 billion
during November and December of 2011, ICSC said.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Matthew
Lewis)