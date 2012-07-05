* Some celebrate without electricity
* Annual fireworks displays canceled in many communities
By Samson Reiny
WASHINGTON, July 4 Millions of Americans headed
for parades and fireworks shows on Wednesday to mark a
sweltering Fourth of July holiday, some even celebrating as the
nation's founders did - without electricity.
One of the nation's biggest fireworks parties went off
without a hitch Wednesday night on Washington's National Mall,
while many communities canceled annual displays due to dry
conditions or a weak economy.
Storm-ravaged states from Indiana to Virginia carried on
Independence Day celebrations on Day 5 of a power outage caused
by deadly winds ripping through the region.
More than 1 million homes and businesses remained affected
and thousands of utility workers stayed on the job in a scramble
to restore electricity.
"We still have a tree on the garage. It's been one of those
weeks," said Gary Belniak, 57, of Wheaton, Illinois, who has
been without power since Sunday when another destructive storm
struck, forcing his town to cancel its parade and fireworks
display.
Exhausted by three sleepless nights in a house where
temperatures hover at about 90 Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius),
Belniak said he had all but given up on the holiday.
Sizzling heat gripped much of the nation, with the National
Weather Service reporting temperatures from 90 F to more than
100 F (37.7 C)from the Midwest to the Atlantic Coast.
"I'm going to go look for ice, cold gold is what it is. It's
very scarce," Karen Allen, 43, of Charleston, West Virginia,
said when asked how she planned to spend her holiday.
Even sweltering temperatures couldn't wilt the patriotic
spirit that drew crowds to hometown parades of marching bands,
shiny fire trucks and children riding red, white and blue
bedecked bicycles.
"America to me is small towns, kids, lollipops thrown from
fire engines, balloons, dogs in the parade and hot dogs," said
E.B. Kelly, 73, as she watched the 10-minute long procession in
tiny Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
In Washington, President Barack Obama addressed two dozen
foreign-born U.S. military personnel who were sworn in as
citizens at the White House under a program that offers
citizenship in return for service.
"What a perfect way to celebrate America's birthday - the
world's oldest democracy - with some of our newest citizens," he
told the members, who came from countries including Mexico,
Ghana, the Philippines, Bolivia, Guatemala and Russia.
Out West, extreme warmth coupled with dry conditions snuffed
out annual fireworks displays in scores of towns and cities,
which are reeling from deadly wildfires that charred hundreds of
homes and displaced tens of thousands of people.
Along the East Coast, tragedy struck when a cache of
fireworks apparently accidentally exploded on the back porch of
a house in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night, injuring
more than 11 people, including two young children whose wounds
were life threatening, fire and police officials said.
In Boston, rain disrupted the city's nationally televised
concert by the Boston Pops Orchestra. Thunderstorms and
lightning forced hundreds of thousands of concertgoers to seek
shelter, local media reported.
BALD EAGLES
Elsewhere in the country, the traditional Fourth of July
razzle dazzle fell victim to a tepid economy with communities
either scaling back fireworks shows or canceling them
altogether.
But it was the very symbol of American independence - the
bald eagle - that halted the show in the small New York hamlet
of Narrowsburg on the Pennsylvania border. The local fire
department canceled its fireworks display after being warned by
the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that it could face enormous
fines and even prison if any nearby bald eagles were harmed.
"We decided we're not going to take the gamble," said Fire
Chief George Strumpfler, cancelling the show that began more
than 100 years ago. "It doesn't look like it's ever going to
happen again."
Bald eagles, the national bird of the United States, were
nearly extinct before the government banned the pesticide DDT in
1972 and later brought the bird under federal protections.
The National Archives celebrated the signing of the
Declaration of Independence and later one of the biggest
fireworks shows went ahead as planned despite the threat of a
thunderstorm.
Although the heat index again topped 100 F, the National
Mall was crowded with holiday revelers in festive hats and
holding umbrellas and fans. They milled about the parched
grounds and flocked to stations offering free filtered water.
"It's a little unbearable, but we do have the shade. We have
water. Just try not to think about it," Ella Van Nort of
Hyattsville, Maryland, said with a slight giggle.
A gentle breeze only slightly eased the heat-related
discomfort in the capital as visitors to the Mall looked at the
AIDS Memorial quilt and strolled through the Smithsonian
Folklife Festival.
"When it's hotter, not as many people come out, and we've
certainly had a lot of hot weather this year," said Folklife
Festival spokeswoman Becky Haberacker, who said about 220,000
people attended the festival on July 4 last year.
With the sun setting and clouds beginning to gather,
visitors lay on blankets near their pitched flags and coolers
filled with icy beverages.
Shortly after 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT), fireworks launched over
the Washington Monument thundered skyward as the National
Symphony Orchestra simultaneously delivered a signature
Independence Day rendition of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture."
Earlier on the boardwalk at New York's Coney Island, many
were focused on Joey "Jaws" Chestnut as he captured his sixth
straight win at the annual Nathan's Famous hot dog eating
contest.
Chestnut, 28, of San Jose, California, the No. 1-ranked
eater in the world, scarfed down 68 hot dogs and buns in 10
minutes, enough to win $10,000 and the champion's Mustard Yellow
International Belt and to tie his own world record set in 2009.
Sonia "The Black Widow" Thomas of Alexandria, Virginia, won
the women's title, downing 45 hot dogs and buns to eclipse her
own world record of 41 hot dogs and buns.
"I am going to be 45 years old this year. I wanted to eat my
age," Thomas said after the event.
