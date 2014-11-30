Nov 30 The National Retail Federation estimated on Sunday that retail sales over the full Thanksgiving weekend will show a decline of 11.3 percent from a year earlier, to $50.9 billion.

The NRF said the average shopper's spending was down to $380.95 from $407.02, as early holiday promotions and a continued surge in online shopping changed the way consumers shopped this year. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Eric Walsh)