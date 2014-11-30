Pirelli accelerates IPO plan to Q4 this year
MILAN, April 28 Pirelli has accelerated its plans to relist on a stock exchange, pushing for an initial public offering from the fourth quarter of this year, the Italian tyremaker said on Friday.
Nov 30 The National Retail Federation estimated on Sunday that retail sales over the full Thanksgiving weekend will show a decline of 11.3 percent from a year earlier, to $50.9 billion.
The NRF said the average shopper's spending was down to $380.95 from $407.02, as early holiday promotions and a continued surge in online shopping changed the way consumers shopped this year. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Eric Walsh)
MILAN, April 28 Pirelli has accelerated its plans to relist on a stock exchange, pushing for an initial public offering from the fourth quarter of this year, the Italian tyremaker said on Friday.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy