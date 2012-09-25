* LeapPad 2 on lists from Toy Insider, Toys R Us, Walmart
* Many toys have interactive features
* Price a factor when picking Hot 20 items -Toy Insider
By Jessica Wohl
Sept 25 'Tis the season to give a tech toy.
Tablets made for young kids and other electronic toys are
expected to be found under many Christmas trees this year, as
parents who are fans of gadgets such as Apple Inc's
iPad look for products tailored to the younger set.
The Toy Insider, a holiday gift guide from a publisher
serving the toy and licensing industries, as well as major toy
sellers Walmart and Toys R Us, all put LeapFrog Enterprises
Inc's LeapPad 2 on their lists of top toys for the 2012
holiday season.
In 2011, the first edition of the LeapPad was on several
lists and sold well. This year, an updated version of the $99.99
tablet has a faster processor, twice as much memory and an
additional camera on the front of the device.
"It's going to be the war of the tablets," said Laurie
Schacht, chief executive and president of Adventure Publishing,
which issues the Toy Insider Hot 20 list. "What the LeapPad 2
has done is it has really positioned itself not to be part of
that tablet war but to be an item for younger kids that gets
them ready to move into the older tablets."
Toy Insider's list, set to be released on Tuesday, includes
the LeapPad 2 in its lineup of toys for three-to-five year olds
and the Kurio 7 tablet from Techno Source for children who are 6
to 8 years old.
While the U.S. holiday shopping season does not get into
full swing until the day after Thanksgiving, such lists often
come out in September to give gift-givers an early look at what
children might want. At the same time, chains such as Toys R Us,
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Walmart and Target Corp
are promoting toys that they will sell exclusively, hoping that
such products will entice shoppers to visit their stores or
websites rather than shop elsewhere.
The holiday season is a crucial time for retailers and, of
course, for toy makers. In 2011, the fourth quarter accounted
for 46 percent of LeapFrog's annual sales. At large toy makers
Mattel Inc and Hasbro Inc, more than 30 percent
of annual sales come during the final quarter of the year.
SKYLANDERS, MONSTER HIGH, WII U
Other toys on the Toy Insider list include the Lego Friends
Heartlake Stables, a Lego set geared toward girls. A new high
school playset for Mattel's Monster High is on lists from Toy
Insider and Walmart. Activision Blizzard Inc's
Skylanders series of videogames and action figures is on the Toy
Insider list and the Toys R Us list after a strong 2011 launch,
with the Skylanders Giants coming out this year.
Eleven of the 20 items on the Toy Insider list have
manufacturers' suggested prices of less than $50.
"We will, especially in this economy, take price into
consideration," said Schacht.
The priciest product on the Toy Insider list is Nintendo
Co's Wii U videogame console. The least expensive
version is set to sell for $299 in the United States when it
hits stores in November.
Some toys this year take a traditional product and give it a
tech spin. With the My Magical Wand Cinderella from JAKKS
Pacific Inc's TollyTots unit, when a child waves the
wand, the doll tells a story and images light up on her skirt.
Meanwhile, another toy brings a digital game into the
physical world. Hasbro's Words With Friends Luxe is a board game
based on the digital game from Zynga Inc.