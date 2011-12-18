Living dolls: Spanish firm makes eerily realistic human, alien babies
BILBAO, Spain Want a doll that looks, moves and feels almost exactly like a newborn? Or how about a baby Avatar, or a half human-half piglet?
Talk about ringing in the holidays.
An anonymous donor dropped a diamond and sapphire ring worth $2,000 into a Salvation Army kettle in suburban Miami on Friday, the charity said on its Facebook page.
The ring, tucked inside a $50 bill, was wrapped in a note that read: "They need more than I. Do good! A Friend."
Earlier this month, someone dropped a 3/4-carat diamond in one of the charity's donation kettles outside a store in a suburb of Kansas City. That ring also appraised for $2,000.
Gold bars, gold coins and wads of cash have also appeared in the kettles over the years, the Salvation Army says.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher)
BILBAO, Spain Want a doll that looks, moves and feels almost exactly like a newborn? Or how about a baby Avatar, or a half human-half piglet?
NEW YORK "Dear Evan Hansen," the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, won the top prize at Sunday's Tony Awards, Broadway highest honors, while J.T. Rogers' Mideast peace accord drama "Oslo" was named best play.