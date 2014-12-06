Dec 6 Amarilis Sinchi visited Macy's at a New
Jersey mall on Black Friday, but she waited until this week to
purchase the red fleece pajamas she had her eye on.
The 21-year-old student ended up paying $13 at the
department store, down from $30 on Friday, which has
traditionally been the best day for deals during the U.S.
holiday season. "The prices keep getting better," she said,
planning a return to another store - Kohl's - which had
dropped the price on LEGO toys.
Retailers started discounting early this holiday season, but
that hasn't stopped them from stepping up the offers now,
particularly on apparel. The increasingly fierce struggle for
consumer dollars online is adding to pressure for lower prices
at stores, where mobile device-toting customers compare prices
as they shop.
Many deals are being extended and deepened, visits to malls
and data from price tracking firms show, and analysts see many
retailers' margins being compressed, especially in apparel.
"We're experiencing post-holiday promotions even before the
holiday is in full swing," said Steven Barr, U.S. Retail and
Consumer Leader at consultants PwC, who has not seen such a high
level of deals at this stage of the season before. On one trip
to a mall, an apparel store dropped a discount from 40 percent
to 50 percent while he ate lunch.
"We expect this is going to be the most promotional holiday
on record," challenging profits in the sector, he said.
Consumers remain cautious about spending despite lower
gasoline prices and an improved jobs and housing market, surveys
by Reuters/Ipsos show. Wages growth has been very limited while
food and healthcare costs have risen.
People do generally appear to be getting more price
conscious. In a survey this summer conducted by PwC, 84 percent
of respondents said they chose a store because of the prices it
offers, up from 74 percent in 2013.
The 10 retailers with the most traffic and sales more than
doubled the number of discounted items online during the week
after Black Friday, according to data from TrackIf, a service
that tracks prices across nearly 2,000 retail websites.
To be sure, retailers with unique or popular products have
avoided big price cuts, and there is substantial variation
between companies and types of merchandise. Many retailers have
gone into the season with less inventory than previous years,
and mainstream forecasters expect holiday sales will rise around
4 percent for the year, despite the discounting.
But already some retail earnings and stock prices are being
hurt by weak sales and the increased level of discounting, in
particular at teen clothing store chains. Teen buyers preferring
to spend on phones and gadgets rather than clothes has been
hurting that sector for some time.
SOME RETAILERS HURT BADLY
Shares of teen retailer Aeropostale dropped
Wednesday to a 52-week low after it reported a
larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. Like apparel retailers
Express and Abercrombie & Fitch, Aeropostale
was hurt by discounting and slowing demand. On Friday, teen
retailer Delia*s said it would file for bankruptcy.
"The gross margins are being pressured," said Nomura retail
analyst Simeon Siegel. Apparel retailers, he said, can't cut
prices much more than 50 percent without losing money, so many
are trying to win sales by extending the time they offer
discounts.
Companies that track discounts can discern a significant
change. Last year, online prices from traditional retailers were
lowest on Black Friday for a variety of products in many
categories, according to Market Track. But this year, for
instance, it found prices of kitchenware fell in the days after
Black Friday, by 13 percent at Sears and 47 percent at Macy's.
ShopSavvy, which tracks merchandise and prices for the top
100 online and in-store retailers based on their traffic and
sales, compared discounts in five categories of items at 32 of
these merchants on Black Friday and early this week. Computers,
clothing and home and garden products showed widening discounts.
Electronics and entertainment products were cheaper on Black
Friday itself.
ShopSavvy CEO John Boyd said that the rise of mobile and
online commerce was driving retailers to spread discounts beyond
Friday. This year's move toward post-Black Friday bargains was
"materially stronger" than previous years, he said.
Most stores also didn't wait until the holiday weekend to
start discounts, said ShopSavvy, which also found that many of
the big retailers were offering the same deals as online
retailer Amazon.com.
Ecommerce researcher Profitero found online discounts of
some 41,000 toys, electronics and sporting goods at Amazon, Best
Buy, Toys R Us and Walmart held steady on this
week's Cyber Monday compared with last week's Black Friday.
A Macy's spokesman said the retailer plans its promotions in
advance. Other retailers declined to comment on holiday pricing
strategies.
Standing in the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City, New
Jersey, that he has visited regularly over the last eight years,
Moody's analyst Charles O'Shea said that while he's seen strong
sales of electronics at stores like Best Buy and Target
, many apparel retailers already were marking down
merchandise.
Walking into a Sears store, he flipped over tag after tag,
showing deep discounts on almost all apparel. Some stores, such
as American Eagle, were offering shoppers the chance to
buy one item and get 50 percent off a second.
Standing outside an Aeropostale, O'Shea pointed at a sign
advertising up to 70 percent off. Inside, stacks of neatly
folded sweaters were marked down to $14 from $44.50.
That's a good indication that Thanksgiving holiday weekend
sales "weren't what they wanted," he said. "They have to get
stuff out of there."
(Reporting by Jilian Mincer in New York and Nandita Bose in
Chicago.; Additional reporting by Samatha Sunne in New York and
Nathan Layne in Chicago.; Editing by Peter Henderson and Martin
Howell.)