Jan 8 Shopping from mobile devices jumped 59
percent during the U.S. holiday shopping season, data from
analytics firm Comscore Inc showed, as consumers were
lured by attractive deals and shipping options.
Shoppers spent a total of $12.7 billion through smartphones
and tablets beating Comscore's forecast of $11.7 billion, the
company said.
"If there is an underlying takeaway from this holiday
season, I think it will be remembered as the one where 'mobile
ate brick-and-mortar," said Gian Fulgoni ComScore chairman
emeritus.
U.S. shoppers are increasingly shifting their holiday
shopping online, particularly on mobile devices, as they seek to
avoid crowds at brick-and-mortar stores and take advantage of
online-only offers.
Mobile commerce is estimated to have accounted for 18
percent of total digital commerce during the shopping season, an
increase from 13 percent in 2014.
Consumers spent a total of $56.4 billion through desktop,
lower than the $58.3 billion Comscore had expected.
"Fairly early on it became clear that desktop e-commerce
would likely underperform our expectations while mobile commerce
was poised to over perform," Fulgoni said.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ankur Banerjee)