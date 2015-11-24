By Kylie Gumpert and Nandita Bose
| NEW YORK/CHICAGO
NEW YORK/CHICAGO Nov 24 Target Corp's
10 percent discount on a $30.49 pair of embroidered curtains was
not nearly enough to entice Valerie Jenkins, shopping in Chicago
the weekend before Thanksgiving.
She expects the 60-70 percent off she got during the last
holidays. "There were some very good deals this time last year,"
she said.
Jenkins represents a problem for retailers going into what
traditionally has been the peak shopping day of the holiday
season, Black Friday. Big retailers are keeping discounts for
the weekend following Thanksgiving at around the same level as
last year, according to data supplied to Reuters by MarketTrak.
But polls by Reuters/Ipsos and some others show shoppers,
who got even bigger discounts closer to Christmas last year, are
cautious with their spending and willing to wait for deals.
The Reuters/Ipsos survey found more people planned to cut
holiday spending than increase in every category surveyed:
clothing, jewelry, electronics, food and toys, and that 46
percent felt they could wait longer in the season to buy because
of faster shipping.
Black Friday shopping will help set the tone for the rest of
the holiday season, signaling to retailers whether they need to
drop prices or change promotions. While Black Friday is not
always a strong forecaster of holiday spending, last year
reports of poor Black Friday spending were followed by deeper
discounting and a rush of buying in the week before Christmas.
J.C. Penney Co Inc offered an average 58 percent off
in Black Friday ads this year, down from 59 percent last year,
according to MarketTrak, which looks at circulars from top
retailers. Kohl's Corp is offering 54 percent off, up
from 51 percent in 2014, and discounts from Staples Inc
and Office Depot are both a touch less than last year,
at 45 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
Appliances, entertainment items, infant products and
hardware showed narrowing discounts, MarketTrak reported, while
promotions for apparel, toys and electronics were getting
bigger.
Kurt Jetta, head of retail industry researcher TABS Group,
found the discounts underwhelming.
"The fact that retail has been so weak coming in to the
season would suggest they may need to ramp up efforts to make up
for this later," Jetta said.
Consumers were cautious going into the holidays, with sales
at Macy's, Nordstrom Inc and Best Buy
missing expectations in recent quarterly results. Target's
online sales fell due to a drop in demand for electronics.
LOOKING FOR DISCOUNTS
The Reuters/Ipsos survey of 4,639 adults from Nov. 12-23
found 28 percent of consumers expected discounts of 50 percent
or more on most items, 36 percent hoped to see promotions of at
least 33 percent while 49 percent expect a minimum discount of
20 percent on most products. (For Reuters/Ipsos data in an
interactive chart see:
polling.reuters.com/#!poll/TR140_1)
A survey for Boston Consulting Group found 70 percent of
consumers would spend the same or less as last year, describing
the consumer outlook as "tepid."
Still, spending intentions are difficult to gauge and Gallup
reported Americans plan to spend $830 on gifts this season, up
from $720 a year ago at this time.
The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to rise
3.7 percent, slower than last year's 4.1 percent growth rate,
due to stagnant wages and sluggish job creation.
Many retailers including Macy's came into the season with
high winter clothing inventory after warm weather in September
and October, which also will increase discounting pressure.
"Consumers have been trained to know that they can wait, and
they will wait and that will force the retailers to continue to
be promotional," said Joel Bines, managing director at
AlixPartners.
(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Henderson and Leslie
Adler)