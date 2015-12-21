(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
BOSTON Dec 21 Cathy Kamimura is an extreme user
of gift cards. She currently has about 100 valued at more than
$2,000.
Managing them all is not just unwieldy, it is also risky
since gift cards are like cash and cannot be replaced if they
are stolen.
Gift cards, which become more popular by the year, have long
been a challenge to consumers who leave them in drawers, lose
track of their value or just never get around to using them.
At least $500 million of the estimated $130 billion worth of
U.S. gift cards sold this year will go unused, consulting firm
CEB TowerGroup said.
Kamimura, a 53-year-old stay-at-home mother from San
Gabriel, California, found an app called Slide that let her
consolidate that pile of plastic into an easy-to-use tool for
her smartphone.
"It has made my life so much easier," Kamimura says. "My
gift card carrier was so big, and I feel much safer."
Gift card organizing apps make things simpler by
consolidating cards to single place that displays their value
and allow them to be spent. The apps generate a bar code for
cashiers to scan and draw down the value of the card.
The apps, which are free, make their money by taking a
percentage of the gift cards they sell. They allow users to
enter their cards manually, by scanning or a combination of the
two.
The biggest player in this market is Gyft, while others like
Slide, GoWallet and eGifter are expanding offerings.
The bulk of the overall gift card market is dominated by
physical, plastic gift cards, says Gyft co-founder CJ MacDonald.
By contrast, e-gifting (when you email a gift card from a
retailer like Amazon.com ) has only about a 5.5 percent
share.
The biggest problem with organizing these gift cards
electronically is the lack of a standard numbering scheme.
"Everybody has different format," MacDonald said. "They're
not like credit cards."
While the apps do a better job of tracking the gift cards
they sell, they will also capture those from local businesses.
If Slide does not automatically pull in the card's balance,
its staff will get the information for users, Chief Executive
Officer Michael Morris said.
To help consumers spend down their balances as quickly as
possible, Slide maps the closest retailers that match the cards
in a user's collection.
While spillage, or the amount of wasted gift card balances,
has been halved from $1 billion two years ago, it remains of
some concern to consumer advocates.
"The biggest problem is givers' basing gift card purchases
on their own preferences rather than the recipient's," said
Providence College marketing professor Dan Horne. "Gift cards
tend to be purchased when the giver has 'low knowledge' of the
recipient's wants and needs, so this problem occurs fairly
regularly."
That is why Horne still sees an upside to gift card apps.
"The apps can deal with organizing and reminding, which are
good things," he said. "They might partially eliminate the
problem with the remainders when a gift card has too little
value, at the particular merchant, to make it worthwhile to
carry the card."
Retiree Wendy Benedict, 65, of Novato, California found Gyft
after she lost two Nordstrom gift cards. The simplicity of the
app and knowing she has the cards with her at all times make it
worthwhile, she said.
"All I do is pull out my phone," she said, "and voila."
