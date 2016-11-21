By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Christmas came early for
U.S. gun shop owners - who saw a rush of firearms purchases
ahead of the presidential election - but they may now be
hard-pressed to match last year's record holiday sales.
Gun merchants had a record October, federal background check
data shows, as gun enthusiasts snapped up pistols and rifles on
fears that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the White House
and seek to restrict ownership.
Traffic has fallen off substantially since Republican Donald
Trump, a gun rights supporter, won the presidency on Nov. 8.
Shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corp are down 15
percent since then, despite a rebound this week, while Sturm
Ruger & Company's stock is 17 percent lower.
Like most other retailers, gun sellers thrive during the
holidays. Last year's Black Friday featured record activity for
a single day, according background check data.
December 2015 was the second busiest month ever, topped only
by December 2012, when President Barack Obama threatened to rein
in gun rights after a deranged man killed 26 people, including
20 children, in a shooting rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary
School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Obama, a Democrat, never enacted any sweeping new gun
restrictions because he faced opposition in a
Republican-controlled Congress.
Now, with this year's Black Friday just days away, gun
dealers say traffic is regaining momentum after the
post-election drop.
"I'm not expecting it to be any slower than our normal Black
Friday," said Kellie Weeks, owner of Georgia Gun Store in
Gainesville, Georgia. "But if Hillary had won, we would have
sold out already."
After Obama was elected in 2008, November background checks
jumped 48 percent compared to the prior November, according to
background check data from the National Shooting Sports
Foundation. By comparison, checks rose a more modest 5 percent
in November 2004 after Republican George W. Bush was re-elected.
Such checks are the best proxy for data on gun sales, which
gun manufacturers do not publicly release. The foundation strips
the data of applications for conceal-carry permits - typically
made by people who already own guns - to give a better
reflection of actual purchases.
Through October 2016, background checks are up 15 percent
compared to the same amount of time last year, suggesting
another a strong year of overall sales.
Wall Street expects Smith & Wesson's revenue to increase 28
percent in 2016 and 11 percent next year, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The Springfield, Massachusetts, company reports
its October-quarter results on December 1.
Even after the recent selloff, Smith & Wesson's stock is up
10 percent in 2016, better than the S&P 500's 7-percent rise.
Gilbert's Gun Shop in Frankfort, Kentucky, expects to sell
fewer high-capacity magazines over the holidays because
customers no longer fear they will be banned. But the shop and
other gun stores consulted by Reuters remain hopeful that demand
for newly launched compact and target pistols will help spur a
busy holiday season.
"Some categories might be light," he said. "But in general,
sales through Black Friday and Christmas, I still think will be
very strong."
