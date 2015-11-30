(Recasts, adds details on changes in methodology, analyst
comment)
By Nathan Layne
Nov 29 U.S. holiday shopping is on track for a
modest 3.7 percent rise this year after strong turnout during
the Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend and thanks to strong
online sales, the National Retail Federation said on Sunday
after releasing an annual consumer poll.
The industry group's poll this year uses different
methodology than last year, and it did not estimate total sales
for the four-day weekend. But its broad conclusions added to
other research showing that in-store shopping was about the same
as a year ago and that online shopping had jumped, putting total
sales ahead of last year.
Black Friday is considered the kickoff to holiday shopping,
and retailers will change strategy based on the weekend's sales.
Last year, retailers continued Black Friday-level discounts into
December, sparking a buying rush in the week before Christmas.
NRF Chief Executive Officer Matt Shay said that he was
encouraged by signs of improving consumer sentiment, helped by
low unemployment and cheap gas. He said retail executives he had
spoken to were generally pleased with how the weekend went.
"Consumers are in a good place to get us to a very good
holiday season," Shay said on a conference call. "I think we are
in a very good place based on the results of the last few days
to be right in that range."
Discount sellers such as TJ Maxx and Ross Stores Inc
, as well as J C Penney Co Inc and Toys R Us Inc
performed well, said analyst Burt Flickinger, whose Strategic
Resource Group surveyed shoppers all weekend.
People on average bought more and paid less for it, said
Craig Johnson, principal at retail consultancy Consumer Growth
Partners. He projected total weekend sales would be up 2 percent
from last year, as rising online sales balanced out slowing
in-store demand.
By changing its survey methodology, the NRF threw a curve
ball for analysts and media that closely watch its spending
numbers for the Thanksgiving weekend.
The NRF said that its survey of 4,281 consumers, conducted
on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 by research firm Prosper Insights &
Analytics, showed that shoppers on average spent about $300 over
the four-day weekend through Sunday. The NRF said that is not
comparable to last year's figure of $381 due to changes in
methodology. It found 151 million people would shop in stores
and online over the weekend, beating its own forecast from a few
weeks ago by some 11 percent. Almost equal numbers of shoppers
visited physical stores and shopped online, it said.
Prosper Principal Analyst Pam Goodfellow noted that the
question on spending in the new survey offered suggestions on
what types of products it wanted feedback on like home decor and
apparel, reducing the possibility that shoppers would include
spending on food in their answers.
The new survey also specifies it is asking about the
Thanksgiving weekend, while the previous poll does not appear to
have been as clear, said Ramesh Swamy, a long-time retail
analyst and executive vice president of retailer Curacao.
"It is important that the methodology for the 2015 survey
has changed dramatically," Goodfellow said. "It's like comparing
this year's apple to last year's orange. You just can't do it."
The change in methodology came after the survey fell under
scrutiny in recent years, including last year when it showed
average spending had dropped 6.4 percent and total spending over
the weekend slid 11 percent to $50.9 billion, sparking worries
about spending that proved largely unfounded as retail sales
over the season rose 4.1 percent.
Shay said he thought retailers had been able to attract a
higher number of shoppers than initially forecast over the
Thanksgiving weekend because of promotions and better targeting
of consumers through the "small screen" of their mobile phones.
But the NRF survey also pointed to the risk of tough price
competition ahead. One-third of shoppers said all of their
purchases over the weekend were driven by promotions, and two in
five said they think discounting will increase from now until
Christmas Day.
Separate research released on Sunday by analytics firm
comScore showed that spending through desktop computers rose 9
percent to $1.1 billion on Thanksgiving Day and increased 10
percent on Black Friday to $1.66 billion.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)