By Nandita Bose and Kylie Gumpert
| CHICAGO/NEW YORK
CHICAGO/NEW YORK Dec 24 Retailers are
struggling to meet even modest forecasts for the holiday
shopping season this year after the "Super Saturday" before
Christmas failed to live up to its nickname, industry research
groups said.
The last Saturday before Christmas often sets the annual
record for retail sales, vying with Thanksgiving weekend's Black
Friday. In recent years, last-minute shopping has determined the
success of the season, and a relatively weak final weekend bodes
poorly for retailers.
This year Super Saturday weekend sales in stores and online
rose 4 percent to $55 billion, after a 2.5 percent gain last
year, according to retail consultancy and private-equity fund
Customer Growth Partners. That puts overall store and online
sales from the start of November through Dec. 22 on track to
rise 3.1 percent, below the 3.2 percent pace the firm forecast
and down from 4.1 percent growth in the same period last year.
"Sales have been sluggish so far this year as most consumers
are still buying close to need," said Craig Johnson, president
of Customer Growth Partners. "What's worse is the marked
deceleration from a year ago," he said.
Last year, last-minute sales gained in the final 10 days of
the holiday season, driven by savings from lower gasoline
prices. If sales, spurred by gift card redemptions, hold up in
the week after Christmas this year, retailers could move closer
to meeting performance forecasts, consultants and retail experts
said.
The National Retail Federation, the leading industry body,
has forecast a 3.7 percent rise in store and online sales this
year.
Discounts across categories have been deeper than last year,
in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent, said Traci Gregorski,
vice president of marketing at analytics firm Market Track. But
consultants said the discounting still had not been enough to
boost store traffic materially.
Promotions earlier in November took a toll on in-store sales
during the Thanksgiving weekend, when total spending was the
same as last year, according to the NRF.
The drop in store traffic has been offset to a large extent
by online sales. Forrester expects U.S. households to spend
$95.5 billion online during the holiday season, up 11 percent
over last year. E-commerce accounts for 10 percent of U.S.
retail spending annually, but 14 percent of spending during
November and December, the company said.
The surge in online sales did not significantly disrupt
services this year at delivery companies like United Parcel
Service Inc and FedEx Corp, which put firm
cut-off dates for gifts to ship in time for Christmas, the
companies and consultants said.
Most retailers had little choice but to comply with the
cut-off dates.
"We have stopped (free shipping) for orders that promised
delivery by Christmas" because of UPS' cut-off date, said Noelle
Sadler, chief marketing officer at online clothing retailer
Lulus.
WEAKER TRAFFIC
Analytics firm RetailNext, which tracks specialty stores
like Best Buy Co Inc and large retailers like Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Target Corp, said sales dropped
6.7 percent over the pre-Christmas weekend compared with a year
ago, and store traffic dipped 10.4 percent. However, customers
who did hit the stores spent more.
"The jury is still out," said Bridget Johns, head of
customer engagement at RetailNext. "We still have over a week
before the season closes but it will surely be a race to the
finish line."
Best-sellers during the holiday season have included toys
and home improvement items like appliances, tools, furnishings
and home decor.
But apparel sales plummeted as warm weather hurt sales of
winter clothing and discounts on electronics hurt retail
margins, even as sales volumes in the category remained robust.
(Additional reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Peter
Henderson, Eric Effron and Dan Grebler)