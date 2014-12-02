By Nandita Bose
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. online sales grew a smaller
than expected 8 percent on Cyber Monday after web promotions
before and during the Thanksgiving weekend robbed business from
what has traditionally been the busiest day of the year for
Internet shopping.
As of 6 p.m. EST, data from IBM Digital Analytics Benchmark
showed Cyber Monday sales grew sharply slower than comScore data
over the weekend which showed a 32 percent rise in online orders
on Thanksgiving and 26 percent on Black Friday.
Cyber Monday sales were projected to rise between 13-15
percent.
The results highlight the waning importance of traditional
shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday, which until a
few years ago kicked off the holiday shopping season.
To compete with each other and Amazon, most U.S.
retailers like Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy
began offering some of the season's best online deals,
which were traditionally reserved for the Monday after
Thanksgiving, several weeks in advance.
"Consumers are not holding back their purchases for deals on
certain days anymore and that trend is becoming increasingly
clear," said Jay Henderson, strategy program director at IBM.
Early discounts also hurt in-store sales during the
Thanksgiving weekend which fell 11 percent, according to the
National Retail Federation.
Cyber Monday sales continued to be driven by mobile traffic
which grew 38.3 percent this year, even as the average order
value remained flat at $131.66, IBM said.
