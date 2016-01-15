(Corrects total sales figure in paragraph 1 to $626.1 billion, after NRF publishes its report, from $625.9 billion)

Jan 15 Retail sales in the United States are estimated to have risen 3 percent to $626.1 billion in the holiday season, according to data from industry group National Retail Federation, CNBC said.

The growth fell short of NRF's forecast of a 3.7 percent jump.

Online sales grew 9 percent to $105 billion, NRF estimated. That was above the 6-8 percent growth forecast by the group. (cnb.cx/1n0zVjT) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)