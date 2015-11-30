By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 30 Shares of beleaguered
retailers dropped on Monday after holiday shopping at
brick-and-mortar stores got off to a lackluster start on
Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Department stores whose share prices had already declined
recently, due to low expectations going into the last two months
of 2015, fell further. Shares of Macy's Inc were down 2.7
percent at $38.90 on Monday afternoon. Nordstrom Inc
shares were down 2.2 percent at $56.33, Kohl's Corp
stock was down 3 percent at $46.64 and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
shares were down 1.4 percent at $59.04.
For the year, Macy's stock has now plummeted 41 percent
while Nordstrom is down 24 percent, reflecting a consumer shift
away from discretionary items like designer-label clothes and
cosmetics and toward online spending and merchandise including
smartphones, televisions and home goods.
More than 80 percent of the stocks in the S&P retail index
were down. Gainers included Best Buy, which was
up 0.8 percent at $31.72, and Priceline Group, up 0.6
percent at $1,252.13.
Even online shopping heavyweight Amazon.com Inc,
which should benefit from the Internet shopping trend, was down
0.4 percent at $670.38.
"In the short term, players are saying 'Hey, this is not
what I positioned myself for,'" said Frank Davis, director of
sales and trading at LEK Securities in New York. "They thought
maybe we'd get a bit of a pop, but that hasn't happened."
Data from analytics firm RetailNext showed retail sales for
Thursday and Friday fell 1.5 percent on flat customer traffic,
while average spending per shopper dropped 1.4 percent. Online
sales were up by double digits.
Deutsche Bank said that 46 percent of stores it polled were
busy on Friday and Saturday, down from 60 percent last year and
the lowest result of its survey since 2009.
The website of discount retailer Target Corp went
down due to heavy traffic on Cyber Monday and the company's
stock was down 1 percent at $72.71.
As much as 20 percent of holiday shopping was expected to be
done over the Thanksgiving weekend this year, analysts said. But
the four days are not considered a strong indicator for the
entire season.
Since 2008, early sales estimates following Black Friday and
Cyber Monday have had little or no bearing on retail stock
performance for the holiday quarter, according to a report by
LPL Financial.
The short-term performance of stocks in the week after
Thanksgiving has also been similarly inconsistent.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)