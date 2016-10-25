(Adds detail on plans to sell Apple products)
By Nandita Bose
NEW YORK Oct 25 Target Corp will offer
more deal-driven promotions and extend its free shipping window
to January this holiday season as it looks to turn around
performance in what has so far been a lackluster year for the
retailer.
Target also expects consumer spending to remain robust in
November and December despite uncertainty around the U.S.
presidential elections. The holiday shopping season is an
important time for retailers during which they earn an outsized
portion of their annual profits and sales.
"We are looking at very low unemployment, fuel prices remain
low, the commodity pressure on food is down," Chief Executive
Officer Brian Cornell told reporters in a meeting on Tuesday.
"The overall approach for the consumer is going to be positive
this season."
Improving performance during the holiday months is crucial
for Target. After a slow first half of the year, the retailer
has warned of flat or slightly lower same-store sales for the
second half of 2016, as shoppers turn to the internet and spend
on big-ticket items like cars and home renovations, rather than
small, discretionary purchases that make up the bulk of Target's
offerings.
The Minneapolis-based retailer said it will offer more deals
this year under its program "Ten Days of Deals."
Target will also extend its free shipping offer until Jan. 1
this year from Dec. 25 last year and drop shipping fees for all
online orders for a third year in a row. The retailer currently
requires a minimum online order of $25 to qualify for free
shipping.
Free shipping boosted Target's digital sales growth to over
30 percent during the fourth quarter last year and is a key
strategy that allows it to better compete with rivals like
Amazon.com Inc.
Target expects its ship-from-store program, which it has
expanded to 1,000 stores from over 400 last year, to speed up
delivery times.
The retailer also said it would increase its holiday
advertising budget for television, with a special focus on
Spanish-language programs, as it looks to bring in more Hispanic
shoppers, a traditionally strong consumer demographic for
Target.
It expects growth to be strong in the home decor, toy and
apparel categories. Target will also focus on selling electronic
items like the new Apple Watch. In August, the retailer said low
demand for Apple Inc products hurt electronics sales
during the second quarter and that it was working with the
iPhone maker to capitalize on new product launches.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay
and Jonathan Oatis)