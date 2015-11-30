* Target says "metering traffic" to website
* Target.com down since 10:00 a.m. ET - Catchpoint Systems
* Shares down about 1 pct
Nov 30 Discount retailer Target Corp's
website was down due to heavy traffic on Cyber Monday.
Shoppers looking for bargains on www.target.com/ were
greeted with an error message: "So sorry, but high traffic's
causing delays. If you wouldn't mind holding, we'll refresh
automatically & get things going ASAP."
"Both traffic and order volumes are exceeding Target's
Thursday Black Friday event ... To help manage the volume, we
have been metering traffic to the site," Target spokeswoman
Jamie Bastian said.
The company, the fourth largest U.S. retailer, said it was
working to restore Target.com to full functionality.
Website performance monitor Catchpoint Systems said Target's
website went down at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday.
While the site was intermittently accessible for some users,
items could not be added to the shopping cart. An error message
read "There's a line for this item. So sorry for the delay." (bit.ly/1Oqrmd9)
Items including 4K ultra-high definition TV sets,
Microsoft's Xbox One game consoles and even a 4-lb bag
of granulated sugar could not be added to carts.
Twitter users were quick to express their displeasure. "Come
on @Target get it together. How am I supposed to order anything
on cyber Monday if you can't keep your website running?"
Nikki_Ferrell tweeted.
In what Target has called its "Biggest, Boldest Plans" for
Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering 15 percent discounts on
almost all items on Target.com.
Target said on Friday it had "unprecedented results on
Target.com" on Thanksgiving Day, and the company planned to
offer free shipping on Target.com through Dec. 25.
Deals include 50 percent off on licensed kids' cameras and
select Sennheiser in-ear headphones.
Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus's website was unavailable
most of Friday, according to Catchpoint.
Other websites that have faced outages since early Thursday
include L Brands Inc's Victoria's Secret and Foot Locker
Inc, Catchpoint said.
About 121 million shoppers planned to shop online on Cyber
Monday, down slightly from the 126.9 million who planned to
participate last year, according to the National Retail
Federation. (bit.ly/1l2k8R8)
Target's shares were down 1.1 percent at $72.59 in late
morning trading.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Maju Samuel)