By Nandita Bose
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
said on Wednesday it will make tens of thousands more items from
its online assortment available for same-day store pickup, and
will offer more lower-priced items instead of deals as part of
efforts to attract shoppers this holiday season.
Wal-Mart said the volume of items ordered online and then
picked up in stores the same day increases by five times during
the holiday season, so it plans to make more items across
categories including apparel, toys and seasonal decor available
in that manner.
Buy online and pick up in store has been a key offering from
brick-and-mortar retailers, which use their store inventory to
fulfill online orders the same day and compete with rival
Amazon.com Inc's fast delivery times.
Wal-Mart also said it will focus more on discounts and
offering the lowest prices on items instead of "gimmicky"
product deals, for a second year in a row, as it said their
customers expect more consistent pricing.
The moves were announced at a media briefing to outline its
strategy for the November and December holiday shopping season,
a crucial time for retailers during which they earn an outsized
portion of their annual profits and sales.
"We want to lead on price and win the season on price,"
Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer for Wal-Mart's U.S.
operations, told reporters.
Relentless price competition from Amazon.com, supermarkets
and dollar stores has made it crucial for Wal-Mart to compete on
price and highlight its low-price offerings.
Wal-Mart will, however, not follow its competitors in
offering free shipping. It will continue to require a minimum
online order of $50 to qualify for no shipping charges. Rival
Target Corp on Tuesday extended its free shipping offer
from Dec. 26 to January 1.
The retailer will also focus on making its store checkouts
faster, Wal-Mart Chief Operating Officer Judith McKenna said.
Dedicated staff wearing yellow vests will help shoppers find
open registers and the shortest lines, as well as grabbing items
customers may have forgotten.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose)