LOS ANGELES, June 26 The man who accused
television executive Garth Ancier of sexual abuse when he was an
aspiring teen actor has withdrawn a high-profile lawsuit against
Ancier.
Michael Egan, 31, on Wednesday in a Hawaii court filed a
voluntary dismissal of the civil lawsuit, which was brought in
April.
Egan has also sued "X-Men" director Bryan Singer, TV
executive David Neuman and entertainment firm executive Gary
Goddard, accusing them of sexually abusing him as a teenager in
the late 1990s.
All of the accused filed motions to dismiss the lawsuits,
with Neuman's being dropped and Singer and Goddard's cases still
pending. Singer called the claims a "sick, twisted shakedown."
Ancier, who has worked at Fox and NBC, filed a motion to
dismiss the lawsuit in May. An attorney for the TV executive
said his team was pleased the case had been dropped "given that
it had no merit whatsoever."
"Mr. Ancier was undeserving of the stain to his reputation
caused by the plaintiff's reckless complaint, which was grounded
in lies," the attorney, Louise Ann Fernandez, said in a
statement.
"We are equally confident that just as this case imploded
when the facts became known, any further legal maneuvers or
gimmicks will fail because unsupported statements, falsehoods
and character smears have no place in any court," she added.
Egan's attorney, Jeff Herman, who held highly publicized
press conferences in Los Angeles after filing the initial
lawsuits in April, was not available to comment on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Egan's lawsuit claiming sexual abuse
against Neuman was voluntarily dismissed after the executive's
lawyer revealed a previous sworn statement by Egan that he and
Neuman never had sexual contact.
