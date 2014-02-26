By Doina Chiacu
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. lawmakers questioned
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Wednesday over a new
federal program that allows airplane travelers arriving from Abu
Dhabi in the Gulf to bypass domestic screening when they land in
the United States.
Democratic and Republican members of the Homeland Security
Committee of the House of Representatives expressed concern over
a so-called preclearance center that opened last month at Abu
Dhabi International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, the ranking Democrat on
the committee, asked Johnson whether there was a provision to
rescreen travelers who had been identified for advanced
screening, known as selectees, once they were on U.S. soil.
"Can you assure this committee that the process TSA has
implemented would somehow allow the selectees to be more than
just passed through? That once they touched down in the U.S.,
there would be some kind of rescreening of that individual once
they are here?" he asked, referring to the Transportation
Security Administration.
"That is something that is important that I intend to look
at," replied Johnson, who assumed his post in December and was
making his first appearance before the committee.
But Johnson emphasized the value of preclearance sites for
securing what happens when a plane is in the air, citing the
failed airline bombing attack over Detroit on Dec. 25, 2009.
"I believe it's a homeland security imperative that we
improve that security in one way or another" at airports that
send flights into the United States, Johnson said. "And I think
preclearance is a good way to do that."
In addition to Abu Dhabi, the United States has nine
preclearance centers in Canada, four in the Caribbean and two in
Ireland, run by agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection,
part of the Department of Homeland Security.
The centers were set up to prevent terrorism and intercept
people before they can board flights to the United States, and
also to reduce congestion at major U.S. airports.
The Abu Dhabi center has drawn opposition from airline
groups that say it encourages travelers to choose non-American
airlines.
The Air Line Pilots Association said no U.S. carrier flies
between Abu Dhabi and the United States, so passengers from Asia
or Europe could choose that route, rather than book on U.S.
airlines, to avoid long customs lines in the United States.
The lawmakers at the hearing cited security.
"There's still a lot of concern about allowing passengers
once they get here not to be rechecked while they're in this
country," said Democrat Donald Payne of New Jersey, whose
district includes Newark's large international airport.
Republican Paul Broun of Georgia took issue with Abu Dhabi
preclearance but also took aim at TSA performance.
"We've seen TSA allow people who are on the no-fly list get
on airplanes. TSA has not in itself prevented one terrorist
attack," Broun said. "I think TSA has been a total failure as
the way it's set up now."
The congressman said he looked forward to working with
Johnson to reform TSA - or to get rid of it altogether.
Other questions at the hearing ranged from traffic jams at
border crossings to disaster relief and staffing choices.
The new secretary presented his priorities, which included
cybersecurity, the threat from militants being trained in Syria,
border security and improving management and morale.
More than 100 congressional panels have jurisdiction over
the department, which was formed after the attacks of Sept. 11,
2001, and employs more than 200,000 people.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)