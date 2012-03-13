WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding
$201 million to 731 new programs to help the homeless, part of a
record amount aimed at keeping the homeless out of jails and
emergency rooms, the department said on Tuesday.
The new grants include $15.7 million to support 103 new
housing and service programs in rural areas, HUD said in a
statement.
The $201 million is in addition to $1.47 billion awarded to
existing programs in December to provide homeless people housing
along with such services as job training, healthcare and
treatment for alcohol and drugs.
The fiscal 2011 total of $1.67 billion is a record and is up
from $1.63 billion last year.
HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan told a conference call the
programs were vital to keep people off the streets and cheaper
than having the homeless dealt with by jails and emergency
rooms.
He said the $201 million was a record for new grants under
the program.
U.S. homelessness fell by 2.1 percent from 2010 to 2011
despite a slow recovery from the worst economic downturn since
the Great Depression.
By state, the biggest amount of funding will go to
California, which will get $37.9 million to fund 87 programs.