By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 Jan Brzeski stands in a
sun-filled, beautifully refurbished living room high in the
Hollywood Hills, looking out at a swimming pool and, miles (km)
below, stunning views of Los Angeles.
Brzeski is a private money lender running an investment firm
in Los Angeles that provides loans to house flippers - investors
who buy a home, refurbish it, and sell it at a profit. Many
flippers turn to money lenders because they cannot get banks to
provide such short-term, quick financing.
Standing with Brzeski is Scott Ryan, the realtor who bought
this four-bedroom, five-bathroom house in December 2012 for $1.5
million - with money lent by Brzeski - and has transformed it
with another $600,000. This week the property will go on the
market at $3.295 million.
"People will come in here and fall in love," Ryan said, with
a house flipper's standard issue optimism. "This is an emotional
sale. If it takes a week to sell, I will be surprised. There are
a lot of young, wealthy people here, and a lot of money out
there."
Eighteen months ago Brzeski and his firm, Arixa Capital
Advisors, were lending investor money to flippers on very
different properties: $250,000 single family homes in southern
California's up-and-coming lower- to middle-class blue-collar
neighborhoods. Most of the deals involved foreclosed homes that
were totally refurbished, and then sold quickly.
No more. Brzeski now focuses on developers working on
high-end flips of mansions and townhouses in exclusive
neighborhoods, such as the Hollywood Hills and Bel Air.
And he is not alone. There has been a surge in high-end and
luxury flipping nationwide. Between 2011 and today, flips of
homes valued at $1 million or more have risen almost 40 percent
across the United States, according to RealtyTrac, the housing
data company.
Between 2011 and 2012, high-end flipping soared 456 percent
in Phoenix (150 properties from 27); 867 percent in Orlando (29
homes from 3); and to 73 properties from 10 in Las Vegas,
according to RealtyTrac. To qualify as a flip for the figures, a
home has to be bought and sold within six months.
Brzeski says two main factors combined to send him upmarket
in the projects he lends on.
Newly flush Wall Street investors moved into the mid-market
with so much money that they bought nearly every foreclosure in
sight, mostly to rent. The Blackstone Group, for example, spent
$5.5 billion on 32,000 homes across America, according to the
firm. American Homes 4 Rent, the California-based real estate
investment trust founded by self-storage billionaire Wayne
Hughes, spent $3.3 billion, on more than 19,000 houses.
"These Wall Street guys employed huge dollars," Brzeski
said. "These firms came to the courthouse steps and bought
everything in sight. So the low- to mid-market dried up."
Brzeski said he had originally been wary of the high-end
market, because of the much bigger sums involved and thus
greater risk. But then in 2011 he financed the purchase of a
house in West Hollywood for $1.425 million. Another $1.175
million was spent on a total refurbishment.
"When the developer put it on the market, they had multiple,
all-cash offers," he said. "There was a line out the door to buy
it. It sold for $3.5 million. This was an incredibly profitable
project. This really opened my eyes."
The house was bought by actress Sarah Gilbert, who became
famous on the television sitcom "Roseanne."
Daren Blomquist, RealtyTrac's vice president, said:
"Flippers are getting more confident that the market is really
recovering, and therefore are more willing to go high-end, even
though it's more risky."
Blomquist said with the stock market doing so well, there is
a lot of investor cash out there, and a huge amount of wealth
and pent-up demand at the high-end of the market. When a
beautifully refurbished mansion hits the market, they are
snapped up, often with all-cash offers, he said.
Foreign investors are also spending billions on the U.S.
property market. Last year, Chinese investors spent $12 billion
on U.S. real estate, making the country the second-biggest
foreign investor, just behind Canada, according to the National
Association of Realtors.
Blomquist also sounded a warning for anyone who thinks
flipping is easy. Many who try, suffer catastrophic losses.
"It's 10 times as risky doing high-end flips. Unfortunately
what happens a lot of times, flippers have a property, then they
can't find a buyer to purchase it."
Brzeski's business model is simple. Using a fund of investor
money he lends 75 percent of a project's "hard costs" - that is
money used for the purchase and refurbishment - and collects
interest at an annual rate of approximately 10 percent.
Usually the loan is repaid within six to 12 months. He does
not share in the profit made by the flip. Brzeski loans between
$1 million and $4 million on each project.
Another factor, unique to California, helps him fund luxury
flips, said Brzeski. Because of a 1978 voter initiative law
knows as Proposition 13, the tax assessments of California
houses have increased dramatically less than home values since
the law was enacted, as long as the home has remained unsold.
Now, owners who had been reluctant to part with their large
homes since the early 1970s because of "Prop 13" are dying, or
are finally ready to downsize.
"Almost all our homes in these A and A-plus neighborhoods
have something in common. You look at the appliances in the
kitchen. If they are from the 1960s or 1970s, that's the house
to flip," Brzeski said.
Across the country, close to Washington, D.C., Chris Haddon
works for Hard Money Bankers. They provide money for investment
deals on "fix and flip" projects in Washington, Maryland and
Virginia.
Haddon says he, too, has seen a surge in deals involving
high-end properties.
"A few years ago, you would look at a $2 million property
and have no idea how long it would take to sell. The high-end
market is always the last to rebound. But it's now rebounded and
D.C. is hot."
In Miami, Mark Black, a realtor, said people with cash have
been moving into the high end of the market in the past year.
"The market has gone through the roof. You see people buying
properties one year ago and selling them at 20, 30 percent
profit. Some of these are no more than paint jobs. The ones that
are doing big rehabs are making huge profits."
In Manhattan, Tim Desmond, a realtor with luxury realtors
Stribling, said high-end flips in New York are not for the faint
of heart, but the profits can be huge.
He cited a 12,000-square-foot (1,115-square-meter) home on
Manhattan's East 56th Street that was bought by an investment
group for $10 million. It took two years to convert it into two,
three-story, 6,000-square-foot (557-square-meter) condominiums.
The first is now on the market with a $17 million price tag.
