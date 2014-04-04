NEW YORK, April 4 In Indianapolis, an open house
event tends to draw 10 people on a good day.
But after the snowiest winter on record for the U.S.
Midwestern city, prospective home buyers were champing at the
bit: 45 people came to an open house late last month, according
to mortgage executive Greg Block.
"The realtor was dumbfounded," said Block, vice president of
lending at Austin, Texas-based Open Mortgages, which has
branches near Indianapolis. "The winters were so brutal across
the country that people just hunkered down and didn't do
anything."
As much of the United States thaws out from a particularly
frigid winter, signs are also pointing to a warmer national
housing market.
Anecdotal evidence from homebuilders, mortgage lenders and
brokers suggest demand in the residential housing market is
picking up, potentially paving the way for a broader
acceleration in an economy that has been in a slow-growth mode
since pulling out of the financial crisis.
Housing is an important part of the economic fabric,
contributing about 18 percent to Gross Domestic Product
including private residential investment as well as consumption
spending on housing services, according to the National
Association of Home Builders.
The positive reports from across the country are supported
by data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showing that the
volume of home-purchase mortgage applications has climbed more
than 13 percent in the past five weeks, near its highest point
in two months.
Other positive economic indicators this week - including
better-than-expected auto sales and solid private sector hiring
in March - also could underpin strengthening consumer sentiment
that is critical to gains in the housing market.
U.S. consumer confidence, as tracked by the Conference
Board, last month hit its highest levels in more than six years.
"We also believe that most everything is pointing in the
right direction," said Rex Gordon, vice president of corporate
land at The Drees Company, a privately held homebuilder based in
Fort Mitchell, Kentucky that sold 1,648 homes last year.
At Drees, which sells mostly single-family detached homes in
metropolitan areas across the country, foot traffic to its model
locations was up about 8 percent in the past four weeks compared
with a year ago, Gordon said.
"Yes, construction was hit real hard because of the weather,
but from a sales standpoint we've been encouraged," Gordon said.
"The vibe is good; our sales people are happy. They're all
working with prospects all the time."
FEARS OF RISING RATES
To be sure, some figures show that the housing market has
been tepid. Housing starts fell for the third straight month in
February, while homebuilder sentiment ticked up but remained
mostly poor in March. Sales of existing homes have fallen 14.5
percent in the past seven months, while sales of new homes have
flattened after rising in the back half of 2013. Also, mortgage
applications may be up - but they are rising from the lowest
levels in 18 years.
And what rebound that may be underway is not benefiting
every builder, yet. Beazer Homes USA Inc reported on
Thursday that net new orders fell 9 percent in the quarter
ending March 31.
Still, some of the conditions that may have undercut demand
are disappearing.
Aside from the poor weather dampening construction and
keeping home buyers indoors, the 16-day U.S. government shutdown
last fall also may have weighed on would-be buyers, because it
contributed to general uncertainty about the economy, according
to homebuilders.
"The fourth quarter with the government shutdown put a lot
of people on the fence, so I think there was a lot of pent-up
demand," said Jared Weggeland, director of sales and marketing
at Southern Homes in Florida.
At Southern, which builds homes averaging about $185,000 in
Central Florida, January and February sales were the highest for
those months since 2005, and "March was even better," Weggeland
said.
"Demand is extremely high right now," he said.
Another factor that could energize the housing market is
home buyers seeking to capitalize on low interest rates before
those rates potentially spike higher. Take Renee Barrett, a
nurse's assistant in Las Vegas, who got a pre-approval for a
$249,000 mortgage a week ago.
After shedding debt from a divorce, Barrett, who has a
13-year-old son, is hoping to buy a home as fast as she can,
believing interest rates could easily pop back up to 7 percent
or more. A 30-year mortgage rate is currently around 4.56
percent.
Las Vegas' home prices fell by more than half during the
housing bust. But the market has been recovering for a couple of
years now and that recovery may be picking up pace. Rick Piette,
a mortgage lender in the city, said his typical bill for credit
checks for pre-qualification letters doubled from January to
February.
"I have seen an uptick in demand for the pre-approvals,"
Piette said. "I think the demand for the mortgages will follow,
too."
At Guaranteed Rate, a top 20 U.S. mortgage lender, March was
the best month for new loans in half a year, said Chief
Executive Victor Ciardelli. The company locked in $1.2 billion
in loans for new purchases and refinancings last month, or
around 26 percent more than it did in February.
The cold winter "had a significant effect on business," but
between pent-up demand among home buyers and tight inventories
in the marketplace, the company is now seeing more multiple bids
on homes, Ciardelli said.
Like many large publicly traded homebuilders contacted by
Reuters, Toll Brothers Inc declined to comment on demand
trends. But Martin Connor, Toll's chief financial officer, said
that given the company's luxury home focus "when we see consumer
confidence statistics rising, that generally bodes well for us."
Investors have begun to take note. The Dow Jones U.S. Home
Construction index has risen 5 percent in the past 7
days.
Rob Henger, director of mortgage banking with Lexington,
Tennessee-based FirstBank, said he believes that confidence is
back. The company's retail mortgage division saw a 16 percent
increase in credit applications in March from February, after
they rose 19 percent in February from January.
"The damage to our industry and the public perception of
housing and mortgage banking I think is 24 months behind us,"
said Henger. "Today, there's a renewed confidence."
(Additional reporting by Peter Rudegeair and Phil Wahba in New
York, and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Martin
Howell)