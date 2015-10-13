MIAMI Oct 13 A judge in Miami ordered a
Honduran soccer club president and member of one of the
Honduras' wealthiest and most politically connected families
transferred to New York on Tuesday to face drug money laundering
charges.
Yankel Rosenthal, 46, was charged by U.S. authorities in New
York last Wednesday, along with two other family members, with a
scheme to launder drug trafficking and foreign bribery proceeds
through U.S. accounts over the past decade.
The Rosenthal family deny the allegations.
Shackled and wearing a khaki shirt and pants, Rosenthal said
nothing in a brief hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G
Torres.
Also charged in the case are his uncle Jaime Rosenthal, 79,
who unsuccessfully tried to be a presidential candidate for
Honduras' center-right Liberal party; Yani Rosenthal, 50, a
former cabinet member and Jaime's son; and Andres Acosta Garcia,
40, a Grupo Continental lawyer.
On Sunday, Honduras' banking regulator said it will take
control of Banco Continental and force its liquidation.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department classified seven
businesses linked to the Rosenthals, as "specially designated
narcotics traffickers," which allows for the freezing of assets
under U.S. control.
The case is U.S. v. Rosenthal Oliva et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00413.
(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson, Writing by David Adams; editing
by Grant McCool)