Dec 27 Hooters of America, the restaurant chain
known for its skimpily clad waitresses, is suing a Florida
escort service it says tarnished Hooters' trademarks as it
sought to hire away its employees.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in federal court in Fort
Lauderdale, says that Nikki's Escort Service and its proprietor
Nikki Swafford posted ads on the Tampa site of Craigslist.com
stating: "Now Hiring Hooters Girls $100 Per Hour."
The ads were accompanied by a photo of women wearing the
chain's official uniform.
Hooters argued that Nikki's tarnished its trademarks,
including its signature owl logo, and engaged in deceptive trade
practices for suggesting the restaurant chain is affiliated with
the escort service.
"(Hooters) spends millions of dollars annually marketing
their brands...and engaging in charitable activities throughout
the United States," says the complaint, citing donations to the
Make-A-Wish Foundation and Special Olympics among other groups.
Atlanta-based Hooters is a privately held corporation with
375 locations in the United States, as well as in 28 countries,
court papers said. The company has filed 13 lawsuits alleging
trademark infringement and been involved in more than 127
federal lawsuits since 1991, according to court documents.
Hooters also named San Francisco-based Craigslist Inc as a
defendant for failing to take down the ads after Hooters sent a
notice of abuse to the website's operators.
Hooters said it sent a cease-and-desist letter to Nikki's
and to Swafford. According to the complaint, Swafford responded
in a "profane and unprofessional manner" to a telephone call
from Hooters.
The chain's attorney, Andrew William Bray, was not
immediately available for comment, nor was a spokesman for
Craigslist.
A man who answered the phone at Nikki's and declined to
identify himself, said the ads say "Kooters," not Hooters,
before hanging up.
Hooters acknowledged in court papers that Nikki's had made
that change in its Craigslist ads, but argues the use of the
word "Kooters" is still trademark infringement because the ads
feature a photo taken inside one of its restaurants and women
featured in the ad are wearing the official Hooters Girl
uniform.
