* U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says risks outweigh
benefits
* Recommendations do not apply to hormones used to treat
menopause symptoms
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Oct 22 The risks of taking hormone
therapy to prevent heart disease and osteoporosis in post
menopausal women far outweigh the benefits and such treatment is
not recommended, according to new guidelines from an influential
panel of U.S. health advisers.
The guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force,
published on Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, reaffirm
the group's 2005 guidelines recommending against the treatment.
They apply only to hormone therapy for prevention of chronic
disease, They do not apply to the use of hormones to treat
symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes or vaginal dryness,
or to women under age 50 who have had a hysterectomy.
"Our recommendation is the same as it was for 2005," said
Dr. Kirstin Bibbins-Domingo, a researcher and internist at the
University of California San Francisco and a member of the task
force.
"In evaluating the evidence for both the benefits and the
harms of these therapies, the task force recommends against
these therapies for the purpose of preventing chronic
conditions," she said in a telephone interview.
The guidelines are based on a review of the most recent
scientific evidence, which showed that estrogen alone and
estrogen plus progestin reduce the risk of bone fractures, but
increase the risk for stroke, blood clots, gallbladder disease
and incontinence.
While taking estrogen alone reduced the risk for breast
cancer, estrogen plus progestin increased the risk for dementia
and breast cancer.
Doctors say the guidelines largely reflect medical practice,
and are not likely to stir controversy, unlike some of the task
force's previous recommendations on the use of screening tests
for breast cancer and prostate cancer.