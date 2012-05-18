By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. May 17 Soft drink maker Pepsi
said on Thursday that it was dropping sponsorship of a
prestigious national horse show, one day after ABC News
broadcast footage of a horse in training for a show being beaten
by a trainer.
The Walking Horse National Celebration said that Pepsi had
been a sponsor since 2010 of the nation's leading competition
for Tennessee Walking Horses, a breed known for its
high-stepping gait.
"We have ended our sponsorship of the event," Pepsi
spokesman Vincent Bozek said on Thursday without elaborating.
Neither Pepsi nor officials of the horse show would confirm
the reason for the cancellation of the sponsorship. But an
expert on the Tennessee Walking Horse show circuit, who asked
not to be identified, said he believed it was because of the ABC
News report, which showed an abusive practice known as "soring."
The Humane Society of the United States conducted an
undercover investigation and filmed the video which was given to
ABC News and broadcast, said Keith Dane, the society's director
of equine protection.
An animal rights activist went to work in a horse barn and
secretly taped the abuse in March and April, 2011. It shows the
horses being beaten with wooden sticks and poked with electric
cattle prods. The horses' ankles were slathered with caustic
chemicals and ankles wrapped with plastic to amplify the pain.
The chemicals induce pain and cause the horse to raise its
front legs high while in the show ring.
Soring has been such a pervasive practice among Tennessee
Walking Horse trainers that in 2009 the industry set up an
organization and hired veterinarians to tour shows and inspect
the horses.
Dr. Stephen Mullins, president of SHOW, the organization
that inspects the horses, said he was disgusted by the video.
"For any animal to be abused like that ... I totally
disagree with that," Mullins said.
The Humane Society video was the latest example of the
organization going undercover to expose alleged animal abuse.
Animal rights groups have used undercover investigations to film
practices such as chickens in small cages, diseased cattle
dragged by tractors while they are still alive, sows confined in
crates. Their aim is to force changes in farming and show
practices.
Their efforts have prompted egg producers to agree to an
increase in the size of cages, and some major buyers of pork
recently said they would no longer buy from farms which
confining mother sows in crates.
But the undercover operations also have prompted a backlash
from some farm state lawmakers, who have passed laws to make it
a criminal offense to infiltrate an agricultural business.
The Humane Society's Dane said the group decided to go
undercover in the horse barn because the Tennessee Walking Horse
industry's self-policing of the practice of "soring" was not
working. He applauded the Pepsi decision, which he said might
help clean up the industry.
"This procedure of soring has been going on far too long ...
the industry itself has been allowed to self-police and with
very poor results," Dane said.
The chief executive of the Walking Horse National
Celebration, Doyle Meadows, said in a statement: "The
Celebration has worked extremely hard over recent years to gain
the trust of our corporate partners and we would do nothing to
destroy that relationship. As the Celebration moves forward to
promote a sound horse we hope that everyone will assist in our
efforts to promote this magnificent breed."
The Walking Horse National Celebration takes place every
summer in Shelbyville, Tennessee.