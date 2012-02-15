NEW YORK Feb 15 What happened in Atlantic
City's past should stay in Atlantic City's past - especially if
it involves high-diving horses.
That was the decision made by Anthony Catanoso, owner of the
Steel Pier amusement park, who scrapped plans for a comeback of
the legendary Jersey Shore high-diving horses attraction in
response to the cries of outraged animal rights advocates.
Catanoso said he was reacting to mounting protests over the
stunt in which a horse climbs to the top of a 40-foot (12-meter)
tall platform which tips, plunging the animal and its rider into
a 12-foot (3.6-meter) deep water tank.
"We'll honor the memories of the past in another way,"
Catanoso told Reuters.
The act opened at New Jersey's Steel Pier in the 1920s and
was shut down five decades later. A brief revival in 1993 with
mules, and no humans, quickly ended after loud protests.
Atlantic City has fallen on hard times as its legendary
casinos face growing competition from others on the East Coast
and the city battles a high crime rate. Nostalgia for Atlantic
City's edgy past has led to such hits as HBO's Prohibition era
"Boardwalk Empire," but Catanoso got a far different reaction to
his plan to revive horse diving.
More than 55,000 people signed online petitions on
change.org denouncing his vision. Catanoso received insults and
threats, including one vow to march him up the platform steps
and cattle-prod him off, he said.
His decision to abandon the plan was welcomed by animal
rights advocates.
"This is a merciful end to a colossally stupid idea," said
Wayne Pacelle, president and chief executive of The Humane
Society of the United States, in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"We are pleased so many citizens spoke up and urged that
this spectacle never get off the ground. Horse diving has the
potential to frighten and injure and kill horses, and it rightly
belongs in Atlantic City's history books," Pacelle said in the
statement.
Catanoso said his now-dashed dream was based on thorough
research that convinced him that the stunt would in no way
negatively impact the horses.
