Jan 6 Owners of a planned horse slaughterhouse
in New Mexico that would be the first such facility to operate
in the United States in years filed notice on Monday of their
plan to sue the state attorney general for slander over his
efforts to block the plant from opening.
State Attorney General Gary King last month sued and secured
a temporary restraining order against Valley Meat Co, which had
planned to convert its cattle slaughterhouse in Roswell, New
Mexico, to one processing horsemeat beginning on Jan. 1.
Characterizing King's lawsuit as a libelous act of political
grandstanding, an attorney for Valley Meat said the company
would likely seek several million dollars in damages in a suit
it plans to file next month. The lawsuit will claim slander,
harassment and malicious abuse of process, according to the
letter of intent.
"He defamed a whole product and a whole industry," Valley
Meat Co attorney A. Blair Dunn said of King. "My clients are not
horrible environmental actors like he's trying to claim."
The move is the latest in an ongoing legal battle that has
pitted opponents of horse slaughter against an industry fighting
to regain a foothold in the United States.
A spokesman for the attorney general, a Democrat who has
announced plans to run for New Mexico governor in 2014,
dismissed the lawsuit as frivolous and insisted it would not
sway his boss from fighting to keep the facility from opening.
"We've taken a very strong stand against horse slaughter in
New Mexico and this lawsuit appears to be an attempt to
intimidate," said the spokesman, Phil Sisneros. "We're not
giving up."
The attorney general's lawsuit said that Valley Meat had a
long history of violating state environmental rules, including
leaving piles of cattle carcasses to rot and be eaten by
maggots.
It also asserts that because many horses are administered
scores of drugs while alive, their meat is likely adulterated,
unsuitable for human consumption and in violation of state food
safety laws.
Dunn counters that the horses, whose meat would be sold as
zoo animal feed in the United States and for human consumption
in parts of Europe and Asia, would be taken off any drugs before
slaughter and given time to flush the substances from their
system.
The piles of rotting cattle described in the suit consisted
of at least 80 percent manure and were in fact compost piles,
Dunn said.
The Valley Meat facility would be equipped to slaughter 120
horses a day, Dunn said. The company would buy unwanted horses
at auction and from the stock of free-roaming horses of domestic
ancestry on Native American tribal lands.
Congress effectively banned horse slaughter in 2006 by
saying the U.S. Department of Agriculture could not spend any
money to inspect the plants. The ban had been extended a year at
a time as part of USDA funding bills, but the language was
omitted in 2011.
A federal appeals court in Colorado last month vacated a
temporary ban on USDA inspections at slaughterhouse facilities,
ruling against animal protection groups seeking to block Valley
Meat and other aspiring horse slaughter facilities from opening.
The restraining order the attorney general secured against
Valley Meat in a New Mexico court remains in effect.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)