By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 A single bullet shattered the
window of a New York hospital room on Friday, injuring a patient
who suffered glass cuts to her face, a police spokesman said.
The bullet flew through the window on the eighth floor of
the Hospital for Special Surgery, located in an affluent area of
Manhattan just a few blocks from former New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg's home, said New York Police Department spokesman
Detective Marc Nell.
Bullet fragments were found stuck in the windowpane and on
the floor of the patient's room, Nell said.
Police said they were searching for the shooter and
investigating where, exactly, the shot was fired.
"It definitely came from outside," Nell said, adding that it
was unknown whether the incident was the result of a stray
bullet or an intentional shooting.
The patient, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor lacerations
from the flying glass shards, he said.
She was recovering from a procedure performed at the surgery
center when the window to her room was shattered, hospital
spokeswoman Tracy Hickenbottom said.
Hickenbottom gave no comment on the woman's condition,
citing privacy policy.
The hospital, which remained fully operational after the
incident, was cooperating with police in their investigation,
Hickenbottom said.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Susan Heavey)