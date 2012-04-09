* More than 100 groups ask 2,600 hospitals to stop samples
* Advocates say free samples undermine breastfeeding
* Industry says giveaways offer information
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, April 9 New parents leaving U.S.
hospitals often take home a corporate gift along with their
babies: a tote bag filled with infant formula. Consumer
advocates want to end the giveaways, which they say undermine
breastfeeding.
In a letter to more than 2,600 hospitals, dozens of consumer
and health organizations called on the facilities to stop
distributing free samples of formula that they say entangles
healthcare providers in pharmaceutical and food manufacturers'
marketing and could be seen as an endorsement.
Giving formula to new parents discourages some new mothers
from breastfeeding, the groups said on Monday in the letter sent
by the advocacy group Public Citizen. They are also petitioning
the $4 billion infant formula industry's leaders - Abbott
Laboratories, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and
Nestle SA - to halt the practice.
Hospitals aim "to promote the health of infants and mothers,
but the ongoing promotion of infant formula conflicts with this
mission," Public Citizen President Robert Weissman wrote in the
letter to hospital chief executives.
The move is part of a renewed effort to boost U.S. rates of
breastfeeding, which is known to confer a wide range of health
benefits from reducing obesity to boosting immunity and is
recommended for at least a baby's first six months of life.
Formula makers and hospitals defend the free samples, saying
they are meeting women's needs.
Just 14 percent of 6-month-old infants are exclusively
breastfed, something U.S. health officials want to increase to
about 26 percent by 2020. Breastfeeding also lags among
lower-income women, according to the government data.
Still, breastfeeding in the United States is increasing,
according to the World Health Organization, partly because more
hospitals offer breastfeeding support and allow babies to stay
in their mothers' hospital rooms.
About 66 percent of hospitals still give away formula, a
2009 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released
last year found, down from nearly 73 percent in 2007.
Often the practice involves a corporate-sponsored tote bag
from a formula company filled with samples of their product
along with diapers, pamphlets and other items. Samples are often
also mailed to people's homes along with coupons for more.
'MORE INFORMATION, NOT LESS'
The industry's trade group said such samples had been given
away for more than 40 years and that most women wanted the bags.
"We can't forget that some moms even though they plan to
breastfeed, they either can't or they decide not to," said
International Formula Council Executive Vice President Mardi
Mountford. "We believe they want more information, not less."
The consumer and health groups said in their letter that a
hospital's involvement could sway women and that giving away
formula samples worked against their other efforts. Rather than
promoting breastfeeding, the packages of formula could encourage
women to give up nursing their infants instead of seeking help
and support, the groups said.
Once the free samples are gone, families also end up
spending between $800 and $2,800 a year on formula, they added.
Some hospitals have already stopped formula giveaways, and a
few states and cities have banned the practice.
The American Hospital Association, in a statement, said its
members drafted policies based on mothers' preferences and that
while breastfeeding was best, "having information and resources
available for mothers who choose not to breastfeed is a
responsible and supportive approach for the hospital."
Representatives for Abbott, Mead Johnson and Nestle did not
immediately return requests for comment.