By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, June 8
NEW YORK, June 8 Even the astronomical price
markups that consumers regularly pay for, say, wine in
restaurants pale beside those in some U.S. hospitals: The price
for procedures is often 10 times the cost, according to a study
published on Monday in the journal Health Affairs.
Of the 50 hospitals with the highest markups, 49 are
for-profit, including 25 owned by Community Health Systems
.
Community Health and other for-profits did not respond to
requests for explain their markups, but in the past hospitals
have said list prices, shown on a "chargemaster," are irrelevant
because "no one" pays those.
In fact, out-of-network patients and the uninsured are often
charged list prices, said Dr. Renee Hsia of the University of
California, San Francisco, who has studied hospital charges but
was not involved in this research. "People do get bills based on
the chargemaster, and for out-of-network care insured patients
pay a percentage" of chargemaster prices, she said.
Auto insurers, covering care after accidents, and workers'
compensation also pay full freight. "That results in higher
premiums for auto insurance and for employers who pay into
workers' comp," said study co-author Ge Bai of Washington & Lee
University. "That means we are all victims of these markups."
She and Gerard Anderson of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of
Public Health blamed lack of regulation and transparency for
1,000 percent markups. Non-transparency means patients cannot
learn what a procedure will cost before they get a bill,
preventing comparison shopping.
Those bills can be eye-opening. Hsia, for instance, found
that charges for a lipid panel blood test varied from $10 in one
California hospital to $10,169 in another; opening blocked
arteries cost $22,047 in one, $165,386 in another.
For their study, Anderson and Bai analyzed 2012 data, the
latest available, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services to identify the 50 hospitals with the highest markup
over Medicare's allowed charges, which Medicare considers a
hospital's cost.
The 50 had an average markup of 1,010 percent (see Factbox),
vs. 340 percent for the other 4,433.
Data for 2013, released last week, support the findings. The
hospital with the highest markup in 2012, North Okaloosa Medical
Center in Florida, charged $113,000 to treat respiratory
infections in 2013, vs. Medicare's $10,000. In second place,
Carepoint Health-Bayonne in New Jersey charged $193,000 for
pneumonia vs. Medicare's $9,600.
To treat hemorrhage, common in auto accidents, Okaloosa
charged $79,350 vs. Medicare's reimbursement of $5,177.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)